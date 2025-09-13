 Skip to content

I Took ALO’s Running Sneakers for a 10K Step Spin and Here’s What Surprised Me

I walked 10K steps in ALO’s first performance sneaker—here’s what I loved and what surprised me.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 13, 2025 | 12:45 PM

The ALO brand is best known for its cult-favorite crewneck pullovers, cozy sweatpants, sculpting workout leggings, and coordinating sets. As a devoted ALO fan and avid shopper, I was incredibly keen to test out its popular unisex running sneaker, which retails for $185. Plus, I happen to be a total sucker for a clean white set of kicks—especially at the start of a brand new season. They’re fresh, match every activewear fit in my wardrobe, and make fitness time feel a little extra special.

According to its product description, the ALO Runner is true to size, provides heel support and stability, delivers solid heel-to-toe traction with multi-terrain outsole grip pods, and maximizes air flow with a breathable double-layer mesh upper. That all sounds promising, but how do they actually hold up IRL? I took them for a 10K step spin to see for myself.

What I Look for in a Daily Walking Shoe

A woman in a vibrant blue outfit briskly walks along a serene waterside path, basking in the calmness of a clear morning sky.
Shutterstock

I’m an avid walker, easily tracking 10,000 steps a day, whether running errands, hitting up my regular walking route, or traveling. In addition, since I work from home, athleisure is my daily go-to apparel. Naturally, I still want my footwear to look presentable and chic, making ALO an ideal choice. Celebs and gymgoers alike are obsessed with the brand, and its products are all over social media.

That said, my daily sneakers can’t just be stylish—they have to live up to certain standards. Comfort, support, and durability are essential. I need shoes that seamlessly get me from Point A to Point B without straining/cramping my feet or wearing down prematurely. Let’s be honest: Sneakers can be quite pricey, and I don’t want to replace them unnecessarily.

I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

ALO Runner Review

ALO Runner
Alo

The first time I slipped into my ALO Runners, they felt a tad stiff and rigid. They weren’t as easy to slip on compared to my absolute favorite Reebok FloatZig 1s, which I wear basically every day. That said, they were brand-new sneakers and simply needed some quality time breaking in.

The toe box felt nice and roomy—not constricting whatsoever—from side to side. During my walks, I really loved the heel cushioning—it absorbed the impact nicely, which is key for long days spent out and about on my feet.

This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer

Overall, the shoe is lightweight, breathable, comfortable, supportive, and provides the ideal amount of cushioning. These features are crucial for me—especially when going on walks, jogs, or casual runs in the intense heat of the summer. The ALO Runners held up nicely and proved to be sturdy—although not as flexible a shoe as I’m used to for daily walks and errands.

I liked the sleek shape of the design. Because I have narrow feet and a petite frame, some sneakers look extra chunky on my feet. The ALO kicks just seem to look better overall.

At this point, I’ve worn my ALO Runners for over a month and have walked approximately 250,000 steps. They’re holding up very well in structure, support, and general wear and tear. I didn’t expect the brand’s “first-ever performance shoe” to check so many of my boxes—although I shouldn’t be too surprised, knowing the quality ALO puts into every piece of apparel.

Compared to other brands I’m used to, I would rate the ALO Runner an 8 out of 10. My only pet peeve was the extra time it took to break them in so they did not feel so stiff.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • Bellevue, WA, USA - Dec 5, 2024: Front view of an Alo Yoga store at Bellevue Square in Bellevue, Washington. Alo Yoga is a premium athleisure brand known for its trendy, fashion-forward designs.Alo Runners. I Took ALO’s Running Sneakers for a 10K Step Spin and Here’s What Surprised Me. Cover

    I Walked 10K Steps in ALO’s $185 Running Sneakers

  • Beautiful Asian women doing "wall sit" exercise. If You Can Hold These 5 Positions After 40, You're Stronger Than Most Gym-Goers. Cover

    5 Strength Tests After 40

  • Adult woman with hands on hips looking upwards while wearing blue pants and white tee shirt with blurry yellow flowers in background. 5 Belly Fat Mistakes Everyone Makes According to This Doctor. Cover

    5 Belly Fat Mistakes, According to a Doctor

  • Beauty Asian woman practice yoga boat pose or Navasana pose stretching exercise muscle with yoga meditation relax and refresh health on green grass feeling happiness and comfortable,Healthcare Concept. The Only 6 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly — UPDATE. Cover

    6 Yoga Poses to Shrink Belly Fat Fast

  • squatting.young beauty girl do exercises at the stadium. If You Can Hold These 4 Positions at 50, Your Strength is Full of Youth. cover

    4 Core Holds To Test Your Strength at 50

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family