I Took ALO’s Running Sneakers for a 10K Step Spin and Here’s What Surprised Me

The ALO brand is best known for its cult-favorite crewneck pullovers, cozy sweatpants, sculpting workout leggings, and coordinating sets. As a devoted ALO fan and avid shopper, I was incredibly keen to test out its popular unisex running sneaker, which retails for $185. Plus, I happen to be a total sucker for a clean white set of kicks—especially at the start of a brand new season. They’re fresh, match every activewear fit in my wardrobe, and make fitness time feel a little extra special.

According to its product description, the ALO Runner is true to size, provides heel support and stability, delivers solid heel-to-toe traction with multi-terrain outsole grip pods, and maximizes air flow with a breathable double-layer mesh upper. That all sounds promising, but how do they actually hold up IRL? I took them for a 10K step spin to see for myself.

What I Look for in a Daily Walking Shoe

I’m an avid walker, easily tracking 10,000 steps a day, whether running errands, hitting up my regular walking route, or traveling. In addition, since I work from home, athleisure is my daily go-to apparel. Naturally, I still want my footwear to look presentable and chic, making ALO an ideal choice. Celebs and gymgoers alike are obsessed with the brand, and its products are all over social media.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That said, my daily sneakers can’t just be stylish—they have to live up to certain standards. Comfort, support, and durability are essential. I need shoes that seamlessly get me from Point A to Point B without straining/cramping my feet or wearing down prematurely. Let’s be honest: Sneakers can be quite pricey, and I don’t want to replace them unnecessarily.

ALO Runner Review

The first time I slipped into my ALO Runners, they felt a tad stiff and rigid. They weren’t as easy to slip on compared to my absolute favorite Reebok FloatZig 1s, which I wear basically every day. That said, they were brand-new sneakers and simply needed some quality time breaking in.

The toe box felt nice and roomy—not constricting whatsoever—from side to side. During my walks, I really loved the heel cushioning—it absorbed the impact nicely, which is key for long days spent out and about on my feet.

Overall, the shoe is lightweight, breathable, comfortable, supportive, and provides the ideal amount of cushioning. These features are crucial for me—especially when going on walks, jogs, or casual runs in the intense heat of the summer. The ALO Runners held up nicely and proved to be sturdy—although not as flexible a shoe as I’m used to for daily walks and errands.

I liked the sleek shape of the design. Because I have narrow feet and a petite frame, some sneakers look extra chunky on my feet. The ALO kicks just seem to look better overall.

At this point, I’ve worn my ALO Runners for over a month and have walked approximately 250,000 steps. They’re holding up very well in structure, support, and general wear and tear. I didn’t expect the brand’s “first-ever performance shoe” to check so many of my boxes—although I shouldn’t be too surprised, knowing the quality ALO puts into every piece of apparel.

Compared to other brands I’m used to, I would rate the ALO Runner an 8 out of 10. My only pet peeve was the extra time it took to break them in so they did not feel so stiff.

