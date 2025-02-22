 Skip to content

IHOP and Applebee's Just Merged Under One Roof—Here's What's Inside

The first-ever IHOP/Applebee’s fusion restaurant has opened in Texas, with more planned across the country.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on February 22, 2025 | 9:15 AM

Can't decide between a sweet stack of pancakes at IHOP or a savory Riblets platter from Applebee's? If you live in Texas, you no longer have to. This week Dine Brands celebrated the grand opening of their first fusion restaurant in the United States, opening doors to the IHOP/Applebee's restaurant in Seguin, Texas. Here is what you need to know about the icon double-chain restaurant — including if and when one will open near you.

Dine Brands

Inspired by dual restaurant success internationally, the brand partnered with franchisee Ramzi Hakim Group to open the first of its kind in the suburb just outside of San Antonio. They plan on following it up with 12 more restaurants later this year.

On the menu are signature dishes from IHOP and Applebee's and unique items mixed and matched from both brands, like Buffalo Chicken Omelette and the Ultimate Breakfast Burger, as well as specialty cocktails like espresso martinis and Irish coffee.

The Best Applebee's Order for Weight Loss

"This dual-branded model is more than just two great restaurants under one roof. It's a vision for the future – a future of growth, of opportunity, and bringing even more communities a place where people can gather, connect, and enjoy the best of both worlds – Applebee's and IHOP. Seguin is just the beginning, and we are so excited of what's to come," Ramzi Hakim Group vice president Danny Hakim during the grand opening event Monday. "Being in a business is a risk. Those risks are what make a business successful. If you don't try new things, you're going to stay stagnant."

Dine Brands chief executive officer John Peyton added that they opted to partner with Hakim for a reason. "They are tremendous operators, they're great developers, but most importantly, they understand innovation, they understand test and learn, and they understand that this is restaurant number one of what we plan for hundreds," Peyton said. "We all got into this together knowing this was a science experiment, a prototype, and that's why they were the right choice for this."

Where will the other restaurants open? "We're not going to talk about locations yet, but we've got a bunch in the works, and we are geographically dispersed. What I can tell you is we've got geographic variety across the country, we've got a mix of Applebee's adding an IHOP, IHOPs adding an Applebee's, and new construction," Peyton said. "All of those are chosen by design so we get experience with all the different variables as we perfect the model."

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • IHOP and Applebee's Just Merged Under One Roof—Here's What's Inside

    IHOP and Applebee’s Just Merged Under One Roof

  • Taco Bell Just Unveiled a Wild New Dessert

    Taco Bell Just Unveiled a Wild New Dessert

  • fried chicken sandwich

    I Tried 6 Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches

  • Downers Grove, IL / USA - 7/17/2020 : HOOTERS - Original Style Bone-In Wings with 9-1-1 sauce all over them. Side of Bleu Cheese. Served on a wooden platter.

    Hooters Faces Bankruptcy Shakeup

  • Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2023; The Wendy's logo sign on a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Toronto

    Wendy’s Just Launched a Brand-New Frosty I Went Nuts For

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.