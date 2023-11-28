Arby's Just Launched a New Value Menu—and Everything is $4 Or Less

Just in time for the holidays, Arby's is here to feed you and save you some money in the process. The popular fast-food chain just introduced a new $4 or under Classics Menu where you can snag some of their most delicious items for four bucks or less.

The deal is available on the app and website only, through Dec. 24, 2023. So, before Santa comes, it's time to treat yourself to some good meats (and sides and drinks) and do it on the cheap.

The $4 or under classics include the Double Roast Beef sandwich, which has two times the amount of Arby's signature roast beef than in the Roast Beef Classic. The meat is piled high on a sesame seed bun and at $4 for a sandwich, we'll consider this a double win since you're getting double the meat!

Also on the menu is the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar for just $3. This sandwich includes Arby's famous roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, and zesty Red Ranch on a toasted onion roll.

If you're looking for some sides to accompany your roast beef, the $4 and under menu has two classics you'll want to nab. The mozzarella sticks are cheesy, battered, and fried sticks of deliciousness that come with marinara on the side. And they are only $2! Curly fries are also on offer at the low, low price of $1 which makes them worth the splurge.

You'll need a drink to wash all this down and this menu features a small fountain drink for just a buck. Choose from Coca-Cola products including Coke, Sprite, Hi-C, and Mello Yellow or unsweet iced tea.

If you get a sandwich, a side, and a drink you can have a full, 3-item meal for just $5-7!

Arby's fans on Reddit are excited about the deals.

"My Arby's consumption goes up 100% when they drop actual deals," one person wrote.

"They ran this promo a few months back," wrote another person. "They've had the best in app deals this year."

"Look at that!" commented another Redditor. "A reasonable price for their mozzarella sticks."

If you haven't downloaded the Arby's app yet, clearly it's time to do so! This deal is good for a limited time only at participating U.S. locations on the app and at arbys.com, from Nov. 27 until Dec. 24. Note: there's a limit of 5 items per order and this offer can't be combined with any Arby's Rewards offers.

