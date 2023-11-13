Arby's Just Launched a New Version Of Its Famous Wagyu Burger

Staying true to its famous slogan "We have the meats," Arby's is expanding its menu with a brand-new meaty item. After winning customers over with its first-ever burger, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the chain is introducing another version of the popular item.

For a limited time, Arby's will be offering the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger—an upgrade on the basic Wagyu burger, if you will. Just like the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the new item features a wagyu beef blend made with 51% wagyu and 49% ground beef. The burger is then topped with bacon, and not one, but two different cheeses—Swiss and American—along with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Customers can purchase the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger on its own or as part of a meal with curly fries and a drink. The menu item will be available while supplies last, so you'll want to snag it soon. Although prices can vary, one New York location is selling the burger for $8.49, while a medium-sized meal is available for $13.49.

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger first appeared on menus in May 2022 and sold out in two weeks despite the chain planning to sell the item for six to eight weeks. After this successful run, Arby's brought the burger back for a limited time in November 2022 and again this past May. Customers can choose between the Deluxe Steakhouse Wagyu Burger and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger.

The Deluxe Steakhouse Wagyu Burger consists of the wagyu beef blend patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Similarly, the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger comes with the same toppings but includes bacon and replaces the burger sauce with a parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce.

The debut of the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger comes about two months after Arby's launched its Big Game Burger. The limited-time burger included a patty featuring two types of big game—venison and elk—as well as ground beef. The burger was also topped with fried onions, pickles, Swiss cheese, and a cherry steak sauce.

Since Arby's restaurants do not have grills or griddles, the chain's burgers are cooked using a sous-vide method and then fried.

Besides the new burgers, Arby's also rolled out two limited-time sandwiches in September: the classic Cheesesteak and the Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak.