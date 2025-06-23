 Skip to content

Arby's Just Added a Major New Menu Item 

Arby’s just launched new Cheesesteaks packed with Angus steak, cheese, and bold flavor.
June 23, 2025

While there are lots of fast food restaurants that weigh heavily in either the hamburger or chicken direction, Arby’s, founded over 60 years ago, is pretty much the only chain famous for a roast beef-centric menu. From brisket and slow-roasted roast beef sandwiches to a classic French Dip, the restaurant has cornered the market in a major way. However, there has been one iconic handheld that has been missing from the Arby’s menu for quite some time: The Philadelphia Cheesesteak. This week, Arby’s made an announcement: It’s coming.

Arby’s Cheesesteaks Are Here for a Limited Time

Arby’s new Cheesesteaks are now available for a limited time at participating locations

nationwide. They are “loaded with a generous portion of thinly-shaved 100% Angus steak” and “everything fans love about bold, cheesy, meaty flavor,” they tell us, “without the disappointment of another boring burger.”

Here’s What It Has on It

“Arby’s Cheesesteaks are built on a foundation of premium quality Angus steak—rich, marbled, and tender, with a robust flavor that embodies the spirit of quality American beef,” the brand states. Each sandwich boasts a 1⁄4 lb. of thin-shaved Angus steak, which is then blended with melted American cheese, topped with a diced bell pepper and onion blend, and sandwiched on a creamy garlic spread-soaked toasted bun.

It’s a Great Option for People Who Are Sick of Burgers

“For anyone who’s ever settled for a mediocre burger, our new Cheesesteaks are the answer,” Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s, explains. “We’re proud to offer a sandwich packed with real steak, melted cheese, and the bold flavors our guests crave. This is comfort food upgraded with the premium meats that make Arby’s stand out from the rest.”

Arby’s Is Testing Steak Nuggets

Food blogger Markie Devo recently shared that Arby’s is also testing a few new items at several Arby’s locations nationwide. “Arby’s said move over Outback, we got the steaks. Arby’s is testing Steak Nuggets in a 5 or 9 piece,” he wrote. “Juicy, bite-sized morsels of smoked steak served with a side of Hickory BBQ dipping sauce,” he writes.

Arby’s Is Also Testing a Steak Nugget Sandwich

There is also a Steak Nugget Sandwich, “Juicy smoked steak nuggets with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and Arby’s signature Horsey Sauce on a toasted bun,” and a Steak Nugget Bowl, “Juicy smoked steak nuggets served on top of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions,” he writes.

