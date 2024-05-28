Arby's Fan-Favorite Burgers Are Back On the Menu

Arby's took a daring leap in 2022 by launching its first-ever burgers—items that needed to be done right to stand out among competitors. Not only were the burgers popular, but they were such a success that the chain is bringing them to the menus yet again.

That's right! Participating Arby's locations are currently selling cheeseburgers in not just one, but two flavor varieties for a limited time. One is a Deluxe Burger (687 calories) topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The other is a Big Cheesy Bacon Burger (797 calories) topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and special burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the past, Arby's has crafted its burgers with a blend of classic ground beef and Wagyu beef—high-quality meat known for its heavy fat marbling, intense flavor, and tender texture. The online menu descriptions for the burgers don't currently specify whether the patties are still made from the same blend of Wagyu and ground beef, and the chain did not immediately respond to our queries for clarification.

The Deluxe Burger and Big Cheesy Bacon Burger are selling for $7.49 and $8.99, respectively, at an Arby's near me in central New Jersey. As always, prices may vary by location.

Customers can order the limited-edition sandwiches a la carte, or as part of combo meals that come with a side and drink. The Deluxe Burger Meal is selling for $11.99 in my area, while the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger Meal is selling for $13.49. Guests can also opt for an online-exclusive Shake Up Your Burger Meal, which comes with a burger, side, and shake in lieu of a regular drink for $11.29.

The 2024 return of Arby's popular burgers comes a little more than half a year after the chain most recently brought them back in November 2023. Since they initially debuted in May 2022—and sold out in just two weeks due to fierce demand—Arby's has also offered burgers in November 2022 and May 2023.

The Deluxe Burger and Big Cheesy Bacon Burger are only a few limited-time offerings that guests can score at the sandwich chain right now. Arby's recently rolled out a new selection of limited-edition chicken wraps and a special deal that provides customers with two wraps for $5. It also recently brought back its popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries (737 calories) and Orange Cream Shake (549 calories).