Are Cheerios Healthy? What a Dietitian Wants You To Know

Cheerios have been a breakfast staple in many households for decades. Recognized for their distinctive circular shape and mild flavor, they are primarily made from whole-grain oats and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals like iron. This simple yet wholesome ingredient list makes them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers seeking a nutritious start to their day.

But are Cheerios truly healthy? While Cheerios offer a nutritional profile that supports various aspects of health, including gut and heart health, there are also some drawbacks to consider. In this article, we'll examine the benefits and potential downsides of including Cheerios in your diet.

What are Cheerios?

Cheerios are a classic breakfast cereal that has been a staple on grocery store shelves since 1941. Made primarily from whole-grain oats, Cheerios stand out for using oat varieties that are heat- and drought-resistant and higher in beta-glucan. Beta-glucan is a type of fiber that research has shown to help reduce cholesterol levels, making Cheerios a valuable addition to your diet if you're looking to lower your risk of heart disease.

Alongside whole-grain oats, Original Cheerios also contain corn starch, sugar, salt, and tripotassium phosphate. The cereal is fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc, and B vitamins.

Cheerios come in many varieties, from the lightly sweetened Honey Nut Cheerios to Multi Grain Cheerios. In this article, we'll focus on Original Cheerios made with whole-grain oats.

Nutritional Content

Nutrition (Per 1 ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g [1 g added sugar])

Protein : 5 g

Cheerios also contain the following vitamins and minerals:

Vitamin D (20% DV)

Calcium (10% DV)

Iron (70% DV)

Potassium (6% DV)

Vitamin A (10% DV)

Vitamin C (10% DV)

Thiamin (20% DV)

Niacin (10% DV)

Vitamin B6 (20%)

Folate (20%)

Folic Acid (45 mcg)

Vitamin B12 (20%)

Phosphorus (15%)

Magnesium (10%)

Zinc (20%)

The % Daily Value (DV) is based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

While Original Cheerios only contain one gram of added sugar, this amount increases substantially when you choose the flavored options. For example, Honey Nut Cheerios and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios each contain 12 grams of added sugar per serving. That's almost a quarter of the daily recommended limit of 50 grams of added sugars per day recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Health Benefits of Cheerios

Cheerios are made with whole grain oats and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, and they have many potential health benefits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heart Health

Research shows that eating three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole-grain oats (when paired with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol) may help reduce your risk of heart disease by reducing total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Cheerios contain 1.5 grams of soluble fiber per one-and-a-half cup serving, which is halfway to that goal.

Gluten-Free

Original Cheerios are made with whole-grain oats and corn starch and do not contain wheat or gluten. Therefore, they are safe for people with celiac disease or wheat intolerance. However, always check the ingredient list if you need to avoid wheat, as some varieties of Cheerios, such as Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley Cheerios, contain wheat.

High in Fiber

The first ingredient in Cheerios is whole-grain oats. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend getting at least half your grains from whole-grain sources. A serving of Cheerios provides 34 grams of whole grains, which is well towards that goal.

One reason the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating more whole grains is their fiber content. Fiber has a range of health benefits, from blood sugar control to promoting regular bowel movements. Cheerios are a good source of fiber, with four grams per one-and-a-half cup serving.

High in Iron

Some people may struggle to get enough iron through their diet, especially if they don't eat meat. Fortunately, Original Cheerios, which are fortified with iron, provide 70% of the daily recommended iron intake.

Health Drawbacks of Cheerios

While eating Cheerios has many health benefits, there are a couple of drawbacks to be aware of, including their moderate sodium and low protein content.

Moderate Sodium Content

Original Cheerios contain 190 milligrams (8% DV) of sodium. Generally, it's best to stick to foods containing less than 5% DV of sodium. However, in the context of a person's broader diet, Cheerios are unlikely to be a significant source of sodium unless someone eats them multiple times per day or eats large portions.

Low in Protein

Cheerios are relatively low in protein, at five grams per one-and-a-half cup serving. This means that if you eat them alone, your breakfast likely won't keep you full for long, as protein is a key nutrient in satiety (feeling full after a meal). This could lead to mid-morning grazing, as your breakfast won't keep you full until lunch.

Are Cheerios Healthy?

Overall, Cheerios are a healthy option for breakfast, provided you follow a few guidelines when eating them. To make Cheerios a more satisfying and nutritionally balanced breakfast, consider incorporating additional ingredients. For example, to boost the protein content, consider mixing Cheerios with Greek yogurt and topping with berries for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast.

Alternatively, if you prefer to eat your cereal with milk, add a handful of almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, or flax seeds for a protein and healthy fat boost that will help keep you satisfied for longer.

In addition, it's best to stick with the unflavored versions, such as Original Cheerios or Multi Grain Cheerios, as these are lower in added sugar. If you choose the flavored versions, be mindful of your added sugar intake for the rest of the day.

