 Skip to content

12 Healthy, High-Fiber Cereals for Better Gut Health

Start your morning with these fiber-rich, low-in-sugar bowls of wholesome goodness.
Avatar for ET Author
By Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD
Published on August 3, 2024 | 8:30 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Erin Behan
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

High-fiber cereals are one of the easiest ways to boost the fiber in your diet. Since most of us don't get enough fiber, adding fiber-rich cereal to your weekly shopping list can be the first step in helping you achieve your fiber goals. Most health authorities recommend 25-35 grams of fiber per day. Most Americans only get around 15 grams daily, or about half the recommended amount.

Fiber is an essential nutrient that can help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, constipation, and colon cancer. Fiber also plays an important role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Studies show that individuals who eat a high-fiber diet also have a more diversified microbiome, which can provide additional health benefits. Eating more fiber can also help you feel satisfied longer, reducing cravings so you'll be less likely to overeat.

How we chose the best high-fiber cereal

To find the healthiest, high-fiber cereals, here are the criteria we used:

  • High in fiber: The cereals that make the list all have at least 7 grams of fiber.
  • Low in added sugars: Our best bets are also low in added sugar. We limited added sugars to up to 10 grams or 2.5 teaspoons.
  • Made with wholesome ingredients: We prioritized cereals made with natural whole grains like wheat bran, oats, barley, and other whole grains.

Read on to see which healthy high-fiber cereals made the list, and for more, check out 38 High Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full.

Kashi Go Original

kashi go original
Kashi Go
Nutrition (Per 1¼ cup serving):
Calories: 180
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 11 g

This cereal is made with a blend of whole grains, including oats, hard red wheat, rye, wheat bran, oat fiber, barley, and sesame seeds to pack in 13 grams of fiber. What's more, the cereal uses soy protein to amp up the protein in each bowl while keeping sugar levels low.

$24.88 at Amazon
Buy Now

 10 Best High-Fiber Cereals for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

Kellogg's All-Bran Original

kelloggs all bran original
Kellogg's
Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving):
Calories: 120
Fat: 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 5 g

Kellogg's All-Bran is another old-time cereal that is one of the better fiber-rich options. It's made with wheat bran, which makes it fiber-packed. It also has a little more than 2 teaspoons of sugar and 5 grams of protein.

$4.98 at Amazon
Buy Now

Post 100% Whole Grain Original Shredded Wheat

Post 100% Whole Grain Original Shredded Wheat
Post
Nutrition (Per 1 1/3 cup serving):
Calories: 210
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 7 g

This classic cereal is great for helping you get enough fiber in your morning bowl. Since this shredded wheat isn't "frosted," it has zero added sugar. The ingredient label has one ingredient: whole-grain wheat. Shredded wheat is a great, wholesome, natural, high-fiber choice.

$23.88 at Amazon
Buy Now

 I Tried Every Cereal at Trader Joe's & the Best Was Crispy, Crunchy, Sweet

Cascadian Farm Organic Hearty Morning Fiber

Cascadian Farm hearty morning fiber
Cascadian Farm
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 220
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 180 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 6 g

This healthy cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and oats, oat bran, and oat fiber, which provides 10 grams of fiber per serving. It also contains the same amount of protein as a medium egg. The combination of high fiber and protein has been shown to help keep people fuller longer.

$5.99 at Amazon
Buy Now

 12 Unhealthiest Cereals—Ranked by Sugar Content

Fiber One Whole Grain

general mills fiber one
General Mills
Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving):
Calories: 90
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 18 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 3 g

Fiber One cereals are among the highest-fiber options in the category. This bowl provides 18 grams of fiber and less than 1 gram of sugar. The cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and corn bran as the main fiber sources.

$7.99 at Amazon
Buy Now

Kind Healthy Grains Cinnamon Oat Granola with Flax Seeds

KIND Cinnamon Oat Granola with Flax Seeds
Kind Snacks
Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving):
Calories: 240
Fat: 7 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 5 g

Many store-bought granolas are low in fiber. This high-fiber find from KIND is an outlier as it provides 9 grams of fiber per serving. It also provides 5 grams of protein and is made with a blend of five super grains—oats, millet, amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa—for a nutritious and delicious part of your breakfast or as a snack to enjoy anytime throughout the day.

$4.98 at Amazon
Buy Now

 The Healthiest Granolas on Grocery Shelves, Say Dietitians

Fiber One Honey Clusters

general mills fiber one honey clusters
General Mills
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 170
Fat: 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 200 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 4 g

Another fiber-rich option from Fiber One is the lightly sweetened cereal with wheat flakes and honey clusters. This cereal's main ingredients include whole-grain wheat and corn bran, but it does have some sweetness.

$4.98 at Amazon
Buy Now

Post Bran Flakes

Post Bran Flakes
Post Consumer Brands
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 110
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 4 g

These flakes are made with a combination of whole-grain wheat and bran. It's got one of the simplest ingredient lists of most cereals. Post Bran Flakes is a great choice if you want a more natural option.

$30.98 at Amazon
Buy Now

 What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Cereal Every Day

Post Grape-Nuts

grape nuts cereal box
Post
Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving):
Calories: 200
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 6 g

Post Grape-Nuts was developed in 1897 and is still considered one of the healthiest high-fiber options in the cereal aisle. Not only is this cereal high in fiber, but it's also low in sugar. Plus, it has 6 grams of protein, so the combination of fiber and protein will help keep you satisfied.

$5.79 at Amazon
Buy Now

Nature's Path Organic Heritage Flakes

Nature's Path Organic Heritage Flakes
Nature's Path
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 160
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 5 g

This cereal is made with ancient whole grains, including Khorasan wheat, oats, spelt, barley, millet, and quinoa. With 5 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, it will also help keep you satisfied. As a bonus, all Nature's Path cereals are certified organic.

$3.99 at Amazon
Buy Now

Uncle Sam Toasted Whole Wheat Berry Flakes & Flaxseed Cereal

uncle sam cereal
Post Consumer Brands
Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup serving):
Calories: 220
Fat: 6 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 8 g

This cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and flax seeds as the main ingredients. It provides 10 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein, and less than a gram of sugar.

$14.59 at Amazon
Buy Now

 25 Worst Cereals to Stay Away From Right Now

Alpen Muesli No Sugar Added

Alpen Muesli No Sugar Added
Post Consumer Brands
Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving):
Calories: 210
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 20 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 8 g

This wholesome muesli is made with whole-grain oats, whole-grain wheat, raisins, and nuts. Since this variety has no added sugar, it provides just 6 grams of natural sugar from the raisins per serving. It's a great option to start your day off right.

$6.99 at Amazon
Buy Now

Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD
Julie Upton is an award-winning registered dietitian and communications specialist who has written thousands of articles for national media outlets, including The New York Times, US News & World Report, and USA Today. Read more about Julie
Filed Under
// // //
More in Groceries
  • A quartet of non-alcoholic mocktails set against a vibrant yellow background

    9 Best Mocktail Brands to Try This Summer

  • trü frü chocolate covered strawberries and häagen-dazs' vanilla milk chocolate almond bars set against a designed yellow background

    10 Best Sam’s Club Frozen Treats to Buy Right Now

  • a collage of grocery products arranged on a colorful designed purple background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

  • three frozen pizzas on a red background

    25 Healthiest Frozen Pizzas

  • various bacon brands on an orange background

    8 Healthy Bacon Brands—and 4 To Avoid

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.