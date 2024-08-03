12 Healthy, High-Fiber Cereals for Better Gut Health
High-fiber cereals are one of the easiest ways to boost the fiber in your diet. Since most of us don't get enough fiber, adding fiber-rich cereal to your weekly shopping list can be the first step in helping you achieve your fiber goals. Most health authorities recommend 25-35 grams of fiber per day. Most Americans only get around 15 grams daily, or about half the recommended amount.
Fiber is an essential nutrient that can help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, constipation, and colon cancer. Fiber also plays an important role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Studies show that individuals who eat a high-fiber diet also have a more diversified microbiome, which can provide additional health benefits. Eating more fiber can also help you feel satisfied longer, reducing cravings so you'll be less likely to overeat.
How we chose the best high-fiber cereal
To find the healthiest, high-fiber cereals, here are the criteria we used:
- High in fiber: The cereals that make the list all have at least 7 grams of fiber.
- Low in added sugars: Our best bets are also low in added sugar. We limited added sugars to up to 10 grams or 2.5 teaspoons.
- Made with wholesome ingredients: We prioritized cereals made with natural whole grains like wheat bran, oats, barley, and other whole grains.
Kashi Go Original
Calories: 180
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 11 g
This cereal is made with a blend of whole grains, including oats, hard red wheat, rye, wheat bran, oat fiber, barley, and sesame seeds to pack in 13 grams of fiber. What's more, the cereal uses soy protein to amp up the protein in each bowl while keeping sugar levels low.
Kellogg's All-Bran Original
Calories: 120
Fat: 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 5 g
Kellogg's All-Bran is another old-time cereal that is one of the better fiber-rich options. It's made with wheat bran, which makes it fiber-packed. It also has a little more than 2 teaspoons of sugar and 5 grams of protein.
Post 100% Whole Grain Original Shredded Wheat
Calories: 210
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 7 g
This classic cereal is great for helping you get enough fiber in your morning bowl. Since this shredded wheat isn't "frosted," it has zero added sugar. The ingredient label has one ingredient: whole-grain wheat. Shredded wheat is a great, wholesome, natural, high-fiber choice.
Cascadian Farm Organic Hearty Morning Fiber
Calories: 220
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 180 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 6 g
This healthy cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and oats, oat bran, and oat fiber, which provides 10 grams of fiber per serving. It also contains the same amount of protein as a medium egg. The combination of high fiber and protein has been shown to help keep people fuller longer.
Fiber One Whole Grain
Calories: 90
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 18 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 3 g
Fiber One cereals are among the highest-fiber options in the category. This bowl provides 18 grams of fiber and less than 1 gram of sugar. The cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and corn bran as the main fiber sources.
Kind Healthy Grains Cinnamon Oat Granola with Flax Seeds
Calories: 240
Fat: 7 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 5 g
Many store-bought granolas are low in fiber. This high-fiber find from KIND is an outlier as it provides 9 grams of fiber per serving. It also provides 5 grams of protein and is made with a blend of five super grains—oats, millet, amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa—for a nutritious and delicious part of your breakfast or as a snack to enjoy anytime throughout the day.
Fiber One Honey Clusters
Calories: 170
Fat: 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 200 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 4 g
Another fiber-rich option from Fiber One is the lightly sweetened cereal with wheat flakes and honey clusters. This cereal's main ingredients include whole-grain wheat and corn bran, but it does have some sweetness.
Post Bran Flakes
Calories: 110
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 4 g
These flakes are made with a combination of whole-grain wheat and bran. It's got one of the simplest ingredient lists of most cereals. Post Bran Flakes is a great choice if you want a more natural option.
Post Grape-Nuts
Calories: 200
Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 6 g
Post Grape-Nuts was developed in 1897 and is still considered one of the healthiest high-fiber options in the cereal aisle. Not only is this cereal high in fiber, but it's also low in sugar. Plus, it has 6 grams of protein, so the combination of fiber and protein will help keep you satisfied.
Nature's Path Organic Heritage Flakes
Calories: 160
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 5 g
This cereal is made with ancient whole grains, including Khorasan wheat, oats, spelt, barley, millet, and quinoa. With 5 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, it will also help keep you satisfied. As a bonus, all Nature's Path cereals are certified organic.
Uncle Sam Toasted Whole Wheat Berry Flakes & Flaxseed Cereal
Calories: 220
Fat: 6 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 8 g
This cereal is made with whole-grain wheat and flax seeds as the main ingredients. It provides 10 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein, and less than a gram of sugar.
Alpen Muesli No Sugar Added
Calories: 210
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)
Sodium: 20 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 8 g
This wholesome muesli is made with whole-grain oats, whole-grain wheat, raisins, and nuts. Since this variety has no added sugar, it provides just 6 grams of natural sugar from the raisins per serving. It's a great option to start your day off right.