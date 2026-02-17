4 Morning Exercises That Rebuild Arm Muscle After 50, According to Trainers

Strong, toned arms help keep you young.

Every day brings with it exciting opportunities to change your routine and make improvements for better living. If you notice that your arm strength is declining, it’s not your imagination. Your body naturally starts to lose muscle as you age, and there’s no better time than the present to start rebuilding it. After all, strong arms will keep you young and able to actively perform simple tasks as you age, like watering plants or even pouring yourself a morning cup of coffee. Your arm strength can be quite telling of how active your future can be like.

That’s why we spoke with Matt Bandelier, director of business development at Eden Health Club, who shares four morning exercises that rebuild arm muscle faster than dumbbells after 50.

“These four movements are bodyweight-driven, time-efficient, and immediately translate to real-world strength. They activate your arms in functional ways instead of just isolating muscles like traditional dumbbell workouts,” Bandelier tells us. “They wake up stabilizer muscles, challenge posture, activate arms through full ranges of motion, and build coordination across joints.”

Incline Pushups

Use a stable surface like a wall, countertop, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Standing Resistance Band Rows

​​Begin by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Bear Plank Shoulder Taps

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by assuming a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your knees hovering. Engage your core. Tap the opposite shoulder without allowing your hips to shift. Continue to alternate taps. Perform 3 sets of 20 taps in total.

90-Degree Shoulder Press