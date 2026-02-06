5 Seated Exercises That Build Arm Muscle Better Than Weight Machines After 60

These arm exercises address what using a weight machine lacks.

If you’re an avid gym-goer, chances are, weight machines are part of your routine. While they may be a stellar option for building and sculpting muscle, they don’t make your arms work as much when compared to free weights. That’s why we spoke with the pros and are here to share five seated exercises that build arm muscle better than your typical gym machines after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Machines do so much of the ‘thinking’ for you,” explains Jill Brown, personal trainer with Jill Brown Fitness & Coaching. “When using free weights, you need to create the path of motion, and stabilize the body, whereas on a machine, the path is preset. And, counterintuitively, if you’re doing arm exercises seated (or kneeling on the floor), the work actually feels heavier than when performed standing.”

The muscles in your upper body help preserve solid posture. As you age and naturally lose lean muscle, posture typically declines.

“Keeping the core muscles strong is a big factor, but so is keeping the upper back, chest, and shoulder muscles,” Brown explains.

According to Adam Ayash, a Functional Movement Specialist at The Trillium, a luxury retirement community in Tysons, Virginia, most individuals work their legs—or are on their feet—all day long, which causes the upper-body muscles to decline at a quicker rate.

“Females, especially, tend to lose upper-body muscle mass more quickly,” Ayash adds.

Below, experts break down the best seated exercises to build arm muscle.

Shoulder Press (Scaption Position)

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells at 45-degree angles from your body, not all the way out to the side. Start with your elbows lower than chest height. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Tricep Overhead Extension

Begin seated, holding a dumbbell in each hand straight overhead, palms facing inward. Keep your elbows close to your ears as you slowly lower the dumbbells toward the back of your head, feeling the stretch in your triceps. Use control to press the weight back overhead. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Bicep Curls

Begin seated on a sturdy chair, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Keep your elbows pinned to your hips as you curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Overhead Reaches With Band

“For older populations, overhead mobility is one of the first areas to decline and is one of the most important to maintain,” Ayash explains.

Begin sitting on a resistance band, looping each end around the palms of your hand. Extend your arms straight out ahead of you. Then, lift your arms overhead, keeping your hands over your shoulders and your shoulders down from your ears. Lengthen through the spine as you hold this position. Use control as you lower the band back to chest level. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 controlled reps.

Seated Front Raise