10 Perfect At-Home Exercises To Build Muscle

As the weather cools down and winter comes, there are going to be plenty of times when you're stuck inside or just not feeling like braving the elements. But if you want to see great results in your health, fitness, and physique, you still need to do some type of exercise consistently. Otherwise, you'll become more sedentary, especially if you're indoors all day long, which can increase the risk of many health issues such as obesity, hypertension, and even cancer.

Thankfully, there are numerous things you can do to still get an incredible workout at home. In fact, there are certain bodyweight exercises that are time-tested to help you add more muscle so you can get leaner, stronger, and more powerful. The beauty of building muscle is that it increases your metabolism throughout the day so you're burning more calories than before. It also strengthens your joints, ligaments, and bones, which is super important as you get older.

In this article, we'll show 10 of the greatest exercises you can do in your home to get toned and strong. For best results, don't do all ten of these in one workout; that'll just burn you out and make you sore for a week. Instead, pick four to five with at least two for your lower body, and work out three to four times per week. Also, if you're serious about getting great results at home, I recommend investing in a weighted vest. That way, you can increase the difficulty of each exercise so you can keep progressing, force your muscles to work harder and enjoy better results.

Feet Elevated Pushup, Sets: 4, Reps: 8 reps

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Put your feet on a short, elevated surface like a stairstep, step stool, etc. Keep your lower back flat and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Bulgarian Split Squat, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 reps each leg

Stand facing away from a sturdy chair and rest one foot behind you on the chair. Squat down with the forward leg and keep that shin vertical. Lean forward as you go down and keep all the weight on the heel of your forward foot.

Chinup, Sets: 4, Reps: As many as you can

Set up a pullup bar, grab the bar with your palms facing toward you, and start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up and lead with your chest.

Single-Leg Box Squat, Sets: 5, Reps: 8 reps each leg

Start by facing away from a chair or bench. Lift one leg, sit back on the surface, and stand up without putting your other leg down. To make it harder, lower the bench.

Side Plank, Sets: 3, Reps: 30 seconds each side

Lie on your side and place your forearm on the ground, perpendicular to your body. Keep your body straight, your glutes squeezed, and your shoulders pulled back. Don't let your hips sag.

Pike Pushup, Sets: 3, Reps: 8 reps

Start with a pushup position and raise your hips until you have a straight line going from your hands to your hips. Keep your elbows in as you descend, drive yourself back up, and keep your hips up the entire time. Elevate your feet to make it harder.

Lateral Squat, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 reps each leg

Start with a very wide stance and your feet slightly pointed outward. Sit back into one hip and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side.

Reverse Lunge, Sets: 5, Reps: 8 reps each leg

Take a long step back — long enough so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom — and pull yourself back up with your forward leg. Start with dumbbells and advance to a barbell in either the back squat or front squat position.

Spiderman Pushups, Sets: 4, Reps: 5 reps each side

As you lower yourself in a pushup, pull one knee out to the side and try to touch that same side's elbow. Get as close to the ground as you can and push up while bringing the leg back to its original position. Alternate sides.

Hip/Thigh Extension, Sets: 5, Reps: 10 reps each leg

Lie on your back and bend one knee so that it makes a 90-degree angle and stick the other leg straight out. With your bent leg, squeeze your glute, push through your heel, push your hips up, and keep your hips level as you rise. Keep your straight leg extended throughout the exercise and keep it in line with your torso.