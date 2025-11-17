7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Most Authentic Texas BBQ

Texas BBQ is known for absolutely delicious slow-cooked brisket, ribs, and sausage, not to mention outstanding sides like traditional potato salad. If you don’t live in Texas but crave this Southern cuisine, there are a few restaurants that know what they’re doing with Texas-style cooking. Here are seven restaurant chains serving delicious Texas BBQ.

Terry Black’s BBQ

Terry Black’s serves up legendary Texas-style BBQ diners can’t get enough of. “This place not only met but SURPASSED all of my expectations! I ended up ordering far too much food (3 sides, cornbread, and a pound each of brisket and ribs) and took a bunch home. Both the ribs and brisket were WITHOUT QUESTION the best I’ve ever had in my life!” one said.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Diners love the food at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q. “This place is amazing!! Food was delicious, I couldn’t get enough,” one customer said. “I wish I lived in Texas so I could go back more often.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was founded in Dallas and is popular across the U.S. “Had to be north for work and popped in to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Had a sliced brisket sandwich and green beans. Yum!!! I ate it all and it really hit the spot. The spice bbq sauce was 😁,” one guest said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has a fan-favorite brisket that is central Texas-inspired. “I had the pleasure of enjoying an amazing brisket and turkey sampler at City Barbecue. I highly recommend for anyone who loves traditional flavors with top-tier execution,” one guest said.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has a Texas Brisket guests rave about. “Probably one of the best barbecue brisket and turkey anywhere…you gotta try the greens with potatoes sides…cornbread is top notch,” one fan shared.

Truth BBQ

Truth BBQ serves up authentic Texas-style BBQ. “Truth BBQ in Brenham is Texas barbecue done right. We tried everything—brisket, ribs, sausage, and all the sides—and every bite delivered,” one happy diner said.

Franklin Barbecue

The BBQ at Franklin Barbecue is incredible, diners say. “The brisket is the star of the show—tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor. The bark was absolutely perfect, delivering that smoky, caramelized crust I’d dreamed about. It’s everything you’d expect from Franklin’s mastery and more,” one diner said.