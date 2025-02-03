10 Best American Barbecue Joints You've Never Heard Of but Must Visit

Barbecue, like steakhouses and burger joints, is a singular kind of Americana. While it comes in many forms, flavors, and influences, there's something uniquely soulful about meat that's been cooked low-and-slow, served with sides like mac & cheese, collard greens, and fluffy white bread. Barbecue chains are bountiful, and plenty of them use quality ingredients, but there's something extra special about an independent institution pouring heart and soul into their recipes. And no, we're not talking about the McRib.

In addition to all the barbecue restaurants that chefs love across the country, there are numerous indie joints hiding in plain sight. Some are in unexpected cities and regions, like the Sonoran desert of southern Arizona, or Kentucky Bourbon Country. Others imbue eclectic ideas and inspirations, like curry-spiced brisket and barbecue meatballs. With respect to iconic barbecue destinations, like Central BBQ in Memphis and Joe's Kansas City BBQ, we're casting a spotlight on the lesser-known institutions-in-the-making. These are 10 of the best American barbecue joints you've never heard of, but must visit.

Merritt Meat Company in Round Top, Texas

Narrowing a national barbecue list down to one place in Texas is no small feat. A barbecue titan, home to looming legends like Black's Barbecue, The Salt Lick, and Austin's feverishly popular Franklin Barbecue and La Barbecue, there's certainly no shortage of destination-worthy dining. But in the tiny town of Round Top, nestled in between Houston and Austin, one relative newcomer is a legend in the making. Merritt Meat Company, operating in a comfy home-like setting between antique shops on Henkel Square, is an homage to late barbecue pioneer, Lee Ellis. The founder of the adjoining Ellis Motel, the trailblazer would be proud — of the succulent ribs, the juicy smoked turkey, the meltingly tender brisket, the crispy Brussels sprouts, the pesto-dressed pasta salad, and the whopping slices of cake for dessert. He'd be proud of the warm service, the western decor, and the sprawling patio ambience. An ode to a legend, in arguably the barbecue capital of the country, Merritt Meat Company is building a legacy all its own.

Southern Junction in Buffalo, New York

In Buffalo, it's Texas-style barbecue by way of South Asia. And it's the singular style, which chef Ryan Fernandez refers to as "Tex-ish", at Southern Junction. Described as "Texas BBQ with a Karela connection, service is Texas-style in that customers line up to order meat at the counter, and that all meats are smoked over local cherry wood in Texas-style pits. Where it differentiates itself dramatically is in those South Asian influences, like the Barbacurry, a smoked and braised beef shoulder with caramelized onions and garam masala. And the smoked Dip Dip Chicken with spiced coconut oil and curry leaves. And the Brisket Biriyani with basmati rice, cashews, and cilantro. For sides, try the smoked Cauliflower Manchurian in Indo-Chinese stir-fry sauce, and the brown butter Cardamom Cornbread. Note that Southern Junction often has a line stretching outside, and items tend to sell out, so arrive early.

Lawrence BBQ in Durham, North Carolina

"Welcome to barbecue paradise," proclaims the website for Lawrence Barbecue, a homespun, family-run operation in yet another state renowned for its barbecue legacy. Indeed, the food and the atmosphere, at a place as friendly as it is flavorful, conjure a sense of paradise that distinguishes the restaurant from countless others in the Carolinas. The menu, courtesy of owner Jake Wood, aces all the classics, like pulled pork sandwiches on tallow-toasted brioche and sticky ribs with a side of deviled egg potato salad. But the unexpected originals make for exciting detours, from BBQ oysters and chicken salad sandwiches to plump smoked chicken wings and broccoli Caesar. After originating at Boxyard RTP in Durham, and with plans to move to a larger brick and mortar in nearby Cary, things are only looking up for Lawrence BBQ.

Firehole Bar-B-Que Co. in West Yellowstone, Montana

After a long day exploring Yellowstone National Park, it's time to refuel with some hearty comfort food. In other words, it's time to queue up for some 'cue at Firehole Bar-B-Que Co. Located in the gateway town of West Yellowstone, the frills-free institution is a popular fixture for tourists and locals alike, inevitably lured by the redolent aroma of smoked meat. And there's just something apropos about feasting on brisket, pulled pork, and ribs in the western wilds of Montana ranch country. For something uniquely local, try the snappy buffalo sausage, and pair it with a side of zesty corn salad.

The Polite Pig in Orlando, Florida

From key lime pie to Cuban sandwiches, Florida may be known for a lot of things, but barbecue doesn't typically take top billing. Until you get a taste of The Polite Pig, a taste of home-grown passion in the Most Magical Place on Earth. Located at Disney Springs, the counter-service operation is owned and operated by the folks behind Orlando's The Ravenous Pig, lending a palpable sense of local character, despite being in the epicenter of Florida tourism. The bustling space turns out some fun riffs on traditional barbecue ingredients too, like BBQ brisket meatballs with cheddar grits, prime brisket sandwiches with pimento cheese, coffee-rubbed burnt ends, Brussels sprouts with whiskey caramel, and BBQ cauliflower with paprika sour cream. Be sure and try one of their proprietary beers, or a barrel-aged Manhattan at the on-site bar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bashful Bandit Barbecue in Tucson, Arizona

Located in a former biker bar in Midtown Tucson, Bashful Bandit Barbecue feels like one big patio party. Along with an indoor bar, dining area, and live music stage, this new iteration of the Bashful saga harmonizes barbecue traditions with Arizona influences. In addition to pitch-perfect requisites, like sliced prime brisket platters and pork ribs, you'll find singular additions such as green chile pulled pork, chile relleno sausage, borracho beans, and even vegetarian smoked jackfruit.

Edge Craft Barbecue in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Being so close to Texas, Oklahoma has a friendly rivalry with its southern neighbor. But one restaurant in Oklahoma City holds its own in the barbecue battle. Edge Craft Barbecue, located in a lofty garage-like space that does a convincing job channeling Texas Hill Country, is the vision of pitmaster Zach Edge, who honed his craft over family outings in central Texas. That passion is clear in not only the atmosphere, but in the quality of ingredients, and the care in which Edge prepares his food. The menu hits high notes with exemplary brisket, pork ribs, and pulled pork, along with more esoteric eats like pork belly burnt ends, pastrami brisket, beef cheeks, and smoked duck legs. For sides, cornbread pudding and smoked elote are not to be missed.

Smoque BBQ in Chicago, Illinois

For years, Barry Sorkin has commanded lines out the door at his offbeat Old Irving Park destination, Smoque BBQ — and rightfully so. In a city with its fair share of megawatt barbecue icons, like Lem's Bar-B-Q and Lillie's Q, Smoque holds its own. It's evident in the heady spice rubs, the wood-fired smoke, the tangy sauces, and the friendly faces. And it's all over the curated menu, with low-and-slow renditions of barbecue mainstays such as sliced brisket, pulled pork, Texas sausage, and smoked chicken. Barbecue gumbo and brisket tacos are recurring specials, while desserts — peach cobbler and pecan bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce — are worth saving room for.

Feast BBQ in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville's most popular barbecue destination makes no bones about it: with a name like Feast, you expect to leave fully satiated. Indeed, this warehouse-sized operation in NuLu offers a menu so vast — and so robust — that you'd be hard-pressed to restraint yourself from feasting. The restaurant offers excellent versions of staples, like pulled pork and smoked hot links, but it's the locally inspired Southern specialties that really elevate it into another realm. Pork cake poppers are like the barbecue version of Italian arancini, strewn with green onions, creamy slaw, and mustard sauce, while hand-breaded fries pickles arrive with ranch and cotija, and sweet potato fries are dusted with house rub, and served with apple butter. Feast also offers crispy smoked tofu, barbecue tacos, and for a sweet finale, white chocolate bourbon bread pudding sticks.

The Proper Pig in Waterville, Maine

In Maine, once you've had your fill of lobster rolls, The Proper Pig does a proper job with smoked meat. Located in a cozy pub in the quaint town of Waterville, the restaurant offers a sprawling menu of classics and novelties, including a particularly robust burger and sandwich selection. The Proper Nachos, heaped with pulled pork, are a crowd-pleaser, as are the bacon-dusted fries, pulled pork mac & cheese, and pork belly pops glazed with apple, maple, and rum. It's the sandwiches and burgers, though, that really stand out — like the Big Bad Wolf burger topped with pulled pork and honey brown sugar barbecue sauce, the Piggly Wiggly sandwich with oak-smoked pulled pork and a fried onion rings, and the Zippin' Chicken with dry rubbed fried chicken and garlic pickles.