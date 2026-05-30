The 8-Minute Bed Routine That Restores Leg Muscle Faster Than Weight Training After 55

This speedy routine can be completed from the comfort of your bed.

Your leg strength is much more important to preserve than you might think. Strong legs aren’t simply needed by marathon runners or athletes—they’re essential to keep you mobile, balanced, and healthy every day of your life. Your lower body also plays a crucial role in cardiovascular function.

Strong leg muscles can help keep you young and independent, so it’s time to give them some attention. To get you started on a good track, we have an eight-minute bed routine that will help restore them faster than weight training after 55.

“[The exercises below] cover the major lower limb muscle groups, including the posterior chain, anterior chain, and lateral stabilizers. They don’t put stress on the joints and have no need for equipment. The bed is also a plus here as it offers a rather unstable base that requires you to use more stabilising muscles,” explains Rebecca Bossick, Co-Founder and Director at One Body LDN. Bossick is a Chartered Physiotherapist who received a BSc (Hons) in Physiotherapy and has become one of London’s most respected figures in the private physiotherapy sector.

Below, Bossick breaks down the speedy bed routine to add to your day.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges target the largest and most powerful muscle group in the lower body, the glutes, and they tend to further weaken due to prolonged sitting and inactivity,” Bossick tells us.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Straight-Leg Raises

“This exercise targets the quadriceps, which are the muscles at the front of your thighs, and the hip flexors,” Bossick says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead. Keep one leg extended on the mattress and the other bent. Activate your core as you lift the extended leg off the mattress, keeping your lower back pressed into the surface. Hold for 3 seconds at the top. Use control to lower your leg. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

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Hip Abductions

“Hip abductions, of course, target the hip abductors as well as the muscles along the outer thigh, which are important for stability—especially in the later stages of life,” Bossick points out.

Lie flat on your back with both legs extended. Then, gradually move one leg out to the side as far as you’re able to before bringing it back in. Make sure your foot stays pointed upward so the movement stays focused on the hip muscles. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps on each leg.

Sit-to-Stand

“Sit-to-stand from the edge of the bed is another great one, as it directly reflects how we move throughout the day. It involves training several muscles such as the quadriceps, gluteal muscles, and calf muscles, among others. The exercise also focuses on improving neuromuscular coordination in performing daily activities independently,” Bossick says.