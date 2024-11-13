5 Best Balance Workouts for Stronger Abs

If you want to build a strong, sculpted core, balance workouts are essential to success. They fire up your abs and the stabilizing muscles all over your body, helping you achieve a rock-solid midsection. To help you get started, we chatted with a fitness pro who shares five of the best balance workouts for stronger abs. By putting your balance to the test, these exercises require your core to push harder and achieve results.

Unlike classic ab exercises that are performed in a static position, balance-based workouts and activities engage your core in a more dynamic way. "These exercises incorporate the core muscles within the system to create stability and increase mobility in a controlled and safe manner," explains Mallory Hertz, PT, DPT, clinical director at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers of Dakota Dunes. There are so many more muscles at work during balance activities. Many of these exercises are also done upright, which means they are generally more functional and good practice for everyday activities!"

When it comes to selecting the right balance exercises, the possibilities are truly endless. "Regardless of the exercise you choose, core stability plays a crucial role in increasing strength," says Hertz. "However, some exercises emphasize core engagement more than others, providing a boost to your core during your workout."

Below are a few of Hertz's favorite balance workouts to build stronger abs.

Rebounder Tosses

Play

"A rebounder is a small trampoline that can be easily transported," Hertz tells us.

How To Do It:

Stand before a rebounder holding a medicine ball. Maintain a strong core as you toss the ball onto the rebounder and catch it on the return. Complete 20 reps per side.

"Performing a diagonal throw (such as crossing from up/right to down/left) is a great way to activate the deeper core muscles," Hertz points out. "You can progress this activity by increasing the ball's weight, stance position, and standing on a flat surface."

Diagonal Ball Movements with Walking

Play

How To Do It:

Hold a weighted ball or set of dumbbells. Move the weights in a diagonal pattern (up to the right, then down to the left, and then the opposite) while walking. Complete 20 reps for each pattern.

"You can progress this by increasing weight, changing walking patterns, closing your eyes, or walking on different elevations," says Hertz.

Standing Band Rotations

Play

How To Do It:

Stand tall on a foam pad. Hold a resistance band that's secured in a closed door just below shoulder height with your arms extended. Step away far enough so there's tension on the band. Keep a tight core as you rotate away from the door, all while maintaining control. Repeat 20 times per side.

Resisted Walking

Play

How To Do It:

Hold a resistance band in each hand while a partner or trainer holds the other end of the band so it's stretched out behind you. Keep your arms stiff at your sides while walking. Switch things up and perform the motion with backward walking. Do this for 2 to 5 minutes.

Pelvic Floor Muscle Exercises

"These are not traditional balance exercises, but they are a great way to activate the pelvic floor, which is the floor of the core. It creates a great foundational stability for balance activities," says Hertz. "Of course, Kegels are great, but I love to incorporate activities such as glute bridges, sit-to-stands, and squats to activate the pelvic floor within the system (so functional!)."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hertz recommends performing pelvic floor exercises for 2 sets of 10, one to two times per day.