4 Standing Exercises That Build Balance Faster Than Lunges After 60

Maintaining balance is essential in order to reduce your risk of falls and injuries.

It can be difficult to accept the many changes that come with aging—and there are many. You begin to lose muscle mass and bone density as a result of sarcopenia, and weight gain is an unwelcome bonus. Maintaining balance is another important matter to be mindful of in order to reduce the risk of falls and injuries.

We reached out to Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, to learn how to build balance faster than lunges after 60. Siwicki recommends four standing exercises to add to your regimen, and you can start them as early as today.

“[One] big thing people mix up: Balance and leg strength aren’t the same, and you want both. Strength is just how much force the muscle can put out, powering up out of a chair, up a stair, that kind of thing. Balance is your nervous system keeping you over your feet and reacting quickly when something throws you off. You can be strong as an ox and still hit the deck, because raw strength doesn’t sharpen those reflexes or your sense of where your body is. The strength gives you something to catch yourself with. The balance is what keeps you from getting into that spot to begin with. After 60, that’s the combo that keeps folks upright and out of the ER,” explains Siwicki.

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Slow Marches

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees soft. Make sure your spine is long and your arms are crossed high in a “genie” position. Slowly lift one knee up toward your chest, holding for 1 second. Lower it. Then, slowly lift the other knee up toward your chest. Continue to alternate in a “marching” fashion.

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Tandem Stance Holds

Position one foot directly in front of the other with your front heel against your back toes, like you’re about to walk on a tightrope. Pull the crown of your head upward, and activate your glutes to stand tall. Hold the stance.

Single-Leg Toe Taps (Front-Side-Back)

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on your hips. Shift your body weight onto your right foot, lifting your left foot slightly off the floor. Slowly reach your left foot forward and tap those toes on the ground. Return to the center. Reach your foot out to the side and tap your toes. Return to the center. Reach your foot toward the back and tap your toes. Repeat on the other side.

Heel-Toe Rocks