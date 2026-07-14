5 Morning Exercises That Restore Muscle Tone Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Boost your muscle mass by adding these moves to your morning routine.

While many of us kick off each year with inspiring fitness goals in mind, life happens. Schedules get filled to the brim, and there’s seemingly never enough time in the day. Exercise is one of the first things that gets pushed to the back burner. That’s why it’s great to have some workouts on deck that you can perform conveniently at home, at a time that works best for you. To make the process simple, we spoke with Ben Walker, Founder and Personal Trainer of Anywhere Fitness, who shares five morning exercises that can help restore muscle tone faster than gym workouts.

“From my perspective as a fitness professional, ‘muscle tone’ describes an active muscle tissue. An active muscle tissue is physiologically using energy as it is being used and rested within a 48- to 72-hour cycle, and it consumes the energy needed when you eat calories, before your system stores it for other use. It differs from building muscle mass, as the building phase requires you to tear your muscle fibers and break them, before allowing them to rebuild through rest, amino acids, and supporting vitamins and enzymes,” Walker tells us.

Below, Walker outlines five morning exercises to add to your routine.

Anterior Raises to Band Pull-Aparts

“The Anterior Raise to Band Pull Apart is an ideal choice for people over 60 looking to exercise in the morning. This is because a resistance band is easier to control than a dumbbell,” Walker explains. “Lifting a fixed weight can prove difficult for a senior person at the start of a repetition. By using a band, you can make the exercise easier or harder by changing the speed and how far you stretch the band. This allows older adults to complete more repetitions safely while working at a pace that suits their strength and fitness level.”

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and hold a resistance band with both hands. Extend your arms in front of your thighs. Lift your arms straight ahead of you to shoulder height. Then, pull the band apart by moving your hands away from each other. Hold at the end of the pull-apart. Gradually return to the center. Lower your arms back to the start position with control.

Resistance Band Deadlifts

“The Resistance Band Deadlift is an excellent morning exercise for people over 60. Its first main benefit is that it’s safer and easier to perform than a barbell deadlift. Placing a heavy bar on the shoulder blades or lifting it from the floor can place too much stress on the spine, knees, and shoulders for older adults. A resistance band allows you to perform the same movement and target all the same muscles with less risk of injury. It also allows you to choose the level of resistance or force you wish to apply during the exercise,” Walker says.

Begin by standing tall with both feet placed hip-width apart in the center of a resistance band. Hold the end of the band in each hand with your arms at your sides. Press your hips back and hinge forward. Lower until you feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Make sure the band stays taut throughout the movement. Drive through your heels and press your hips forward to return to the start position.

Glute Bridges On Bench

“An elevated glute bridge can really benefit adults over 60 in the mornings, as it safely wakes up those dormant hip muscles that will be used throughout the day. This version of the exercise really reinforces hip-hinge motion and is great for building balance between opposing muscle groups (core and lower back) during the movement. These functions begin to decline after age 30 and deteriorate rapidly after age 50. It builds core and lower body stability without stressing the spine,” Walker tells us.

Lie flat on your back and place your heels on top of a sturdy bench. (Substitute with a sturdy couch if at home.) Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Drive through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

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Pushup On Bench

“An incline pushup on a bench is highly beneficial for older adults as it builds functional upper-body strength without putting excess stress on the neck and wrists. It is also a great modification for seniors who lack push strength, as this version allows them to take the first steps toward building that strength level. It allows you to build power in the chest and triceps, so you can eventually tackle the original version of a push-up on the floor,” Walker says.

Use a stable surface like a countertop, sturdy couch, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return to straight arms.

Step-Up

“I believe step-ups are the most important exercise, especially for people over 60 years of age. They enhance fall prevention because step-ups are a powerful single-legged balance exercise. While performing the movement, lifting the knee up to the waistline also helps to increase overall coordination and awareness, which requires practice as we age,” Walker says.