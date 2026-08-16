5 Morning Exercises That Improve Balance Faster Than Tai Chi After 65

Balance training should be a top priority as you age.

Poor balance is something you don’t want to experience in your 60s. Every year, roughly 1 million older adults are hospitalized due to falls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s easy to prioritize other workouts over balance training, but staying steady on your own two feet can reduce your risk of getting seriously injured. Being less active can lead to weaker muscles, while changes in sight and depth perception can also impact stability. A simple stumble can cause a sprained ankle, bruised knee, broken hip or bones, or even a serious head injury.

We can’t stress enough the importance of improving stability. That’s why we spoke with Cara Bonney, Master Instructor for Club Pilates, to learn five morning exercises that can improve balance faster than tai chi after 65. Check them out below.

Once you progress, if you’re looking to take your training beyond home workouts, Bonney shares some pro tips.

“For anyone who is looking for more than an at-home morning routine, Reformer Footwork works all of the lower body muscles in squat and calf raise positions supine while the abdominal muscles work to stabilize the back. Reformer Footwork is a safe position to build strength and endurance in the muscles used to walk,” Bonney explains. “Mat Pilates side-lying leg series also helps strengthen the muscles that support the pelvis while standing and walking. On the Reformer, load of the springs can be added to make these muscles even stronger to protect the hip and knees as we age.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heel Raises

Begin standing tall, facing a counter with your hands lightly resting on the surface for support. Place your feet hip-width apart. Slowly rise onto the balls of your feet. Hold at the top for 1 second. Slowly lower back down.

Toe Raises

Begin standing with your back a few inches from a wall. Keep your heels planted on the floor. Lift your toes and the balls of your feet off the ground as high as you’re able to. Slowly lower.

Bodyweight Squats

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Single-Leg Stand

Stand tall on a flat surface with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Shift your body weight onto your left foot. Lift your right foot off the ground. Activate your core while keeping your shoulders stacked over your ribs and your hips level. The time begins once your leg comes off the floor and stops when your foot touches the ground. Hold the single-leg balance for the prescribed amount of time. Repeat on the other side.

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Side Leg Lifts