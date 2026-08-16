4 Chair Exercises That Restore Leg Strength Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Looking to boost lower body strength after 60? These 4 trainer-recommended moves will do the trick.

You don’t need an expensive gym membership, squat rack, or intense workouts to rebuild strong legs after 60. Some of the most effective leg exercises you can do require nothing more than the chair sitting in your kitchen right now. That’s because chair-based exercises train your legs in the exact positions and movement patterns you rely on daily, such as standing up, sitting down, and walking without losing your balance.

Studies show that chair-based exercise programs can help improve upper and lower body function in older adults, including measurable gains on standard chair-stand tests used to assess functional strength. Essentially, this isn’t a watered-down swap for real training; it’s a legitimate, well-supported way to build functional leg strength, and it happens to be a lot more accessible than a gym membership for most people over 60.

But with so many chair exercises to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start. The good news? We spoke with James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who put together his top four chair exercises that restore leg strength faster than gym workouts after 60.

“Chair exercises are an excellent way to rebuild leg strength after 60 because they provide stability while allowing you to train the muscles that matter most for everyday movement,” explains Brady.

Read on for the exercises and detailed step-by-step instructions. And when you’re finished, be sure to check out these 5 Chair Exercises That Restore Thigh Muscle Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60.

Chair Sit-to-Stand

This is the closest thing to a foundational leg exercise you’ll find in a chair-based workout program, since it mimics the act of standing up from a seated position. “Chair sit-to-stands strengthen your quads, glutes, and hamstrings while improving independence in everyday life,” says Brady.

How to do it:

Sit toward the front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Lean slightly forward. Drive through your heels and stand up without using your hands if possible. Lower yourself back down slowly with control. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Seated Knee Extension

Next up are seated knee extensions, which are an excellent chair exercise for isolating your quads in a way that’s easy to control. “Strong quads play a key role in walking, climbing stairs, and reducing the risk of falls,” explains Brady.

How to do it:

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly straighten one leg until it’s parallel with the floor. Pause for one to two seconds while squeezing your thigh. Lower it back down with control, then switch sides. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Seated March

According to Brady, the seated march strengthens your hip flexors, core, balance, and coordination all at once, making it an ultra-effective move for rebuilding leg strength.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Sit upright near the front of the chair. Lift one knee toward your chest without leaning backward. Lower it back down slowly with control. Repeat on the opposite side. Continue in a controlled marching motion for two to three sets of 10 to 15 marches per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Chair Calf Raise

Calves are an often overlooked muscle group, but Brady tells us, “Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability and make activities such as walking, climbing steps, and standing for longer periods feel much easier.”

How to do it: