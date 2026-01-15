If You Can Complete These 4 Bed Exercises Without Rest After 50, Your Core Strength Is Exceptional

These bed exercises are simple to weave into your morning routine.

Do you have any idea how strong you are? It’s a thought that peaks the interest of many fitness and wellness enthusiasts of all levels. It’s a great piece of information to know for several reasons. If you aren’t as strong as you should be, it may be time to elevate your fitness game; if you are, it’s fantastic peace of mind. That said, we spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, to find an easy gauge. It includes four bed exercises to try and complete without rest after 50. If you can, your core strength is exceptional.

How so? Bed exercises are an excellent way to assess core strength, as they challenge the muscles that support your hips, spine, and pelvis—the main players of core function.

“The ability to complete multiple core exercises consecutively without rest, especially on a soft surface like a bed, is a significant indicator of stabilization-endurance and neuromuscular control. These are critical metrics for functional aging and vitality,” North tells us. “As we age, our core muscles naturally decline without consistent exercise and maintenance. This can accelerate the need to enter assisted living and have a profound impact on our vitality.”

Pelvic Tilts (The Foundation)

Pelvic tilts activate the deep core muscles while promoting lower back mobility. According to North, “you should feel your lower abdominal muscles ‘hollow’ out when you do this move.

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Breathe in to relax. On the exhale, pull your belly button in toward your spine, flattening the small of your back against the mattress. Release. Perform 10 to 15 slow pelvic tilts.

Dead Bug (Stability)

The dead bug builds coordination and prevents arching in the lower back. According to North, this move should make you feel a “steady burn in the mid-section as you fight to stay still.”

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Glute Bridges (Posterior Chain)

Glute bridges engage the hamstrings and glutes while supporting lower back stability. North says you should feel “tension in the back of the legs and lower torso.”

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Modified Hollow Body Hold (Advanced)

The modified hollow body hold promotes total core endurance.