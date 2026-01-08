If You Can Hold These 4 Positions After 60, Your Core Strength Is Top-Tier

Try these core strength exercises after 60, expert quotes included, test your hold today.

After you hit 60, exercise is truly golden. It will help you build and maintain muscle, which is the key to leading an active existence as you age. It’s a known fact that you start to lose lean muscle after 30, so staying in shape is essential. If you’re behind on the workout game, it’s never too late to get started.

Strength isn’t just about being able to lift heavy weights—it’s about conditioning your body to keep up with life. Simple actions like getting on and off of a sofa—or even hanging clothes in your closet—can be challenging as you age if your muscles don’t have strength to do them.

To learn whether or not your upper-body strength level is where it should be—or needs a bit of a boost—we spoke with experts. Try holding these four positions. If you can do this after 60, your core strength is considered top-tier.

Why Core Strength Is So Important

“After 60, core strength isn’t about visible abs—it’s about stability, balance, posture, and staying independent. A strong core keeps you upright, protects your spine, and allows you to move confidently through daily life,” explains Jill Jones, Co-founder of FitQuo and Owner of Colosseum Gym. “That’s why static holds are so revealing. They don’t rely on momentum or repetition. They show whether your core can actually do its job: support your body against gravity with control.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, core strength becomes more important than ever as you age, as it improves balance and stability, which decreases the risk of falls.

“A strong core supports good posture, which can prevent back and joint pain. It also makes everyday activities, like getting up from a chair or carrying groceries, easier and safer,” Chakoian adds.

If you’re able to hold the following exercises with solid alignment and steady breathing, your core strength is top-tier.

Elbow Side Plank

“The elbow side plank tests full-body core stability while being easier on the wrists than a high plank. It requires deep abdominal engagement, glute activation, and spinal alignment all at once,” Jones tells us. “What it shows: You can stabilize your spine under load without compensating through the lower back.”

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for 30 to 45 seconds, completing 2 to 3 sets. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

High Plank

“Holding a palm plank for a full minute requires not just core strength, but shoulder stability, breathing control, and total-body tension. This is a true benchmark move after 60,” Jones points out. “What it shows: You have the endurance and structural strength to support your body in a demanding position without collapsing or shifting.”

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the plank for 1 full minute, completing 1 to 2 quality sets and maintaining steady breaths throughout.

Split Squat Hold

“This position challenges the core to stabilize the body while the legs work asymmetrically. It’s one of the best indicators of real-world core strength and balance,” Jones tells us. “What it shows: Your core can stabilize your body during uneven loading—a critical skill for walking, stairs, and fall prevention.”

Take a big step back with one foot to assume a split stance. Lower into a lunge, and hold. Keep your torso tall and your core braced. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds on each side, completing 2 to 3 sets (with each set including both sides).

“Practice these holds three to four times per week,” Jones instructs. “Focus on form, breathing, and alignment over longer hold times. Stop the hold when posture or control breaks, [and remember—] progress comes from better quality, not forcing longer durations. After 60, elite core strength isn’t about how many crunches you can do. It’s about whether your body can stay stable, upright, and controlled when life challenges your balance.”

Dead Bug

While this last exercise isn’t a static hold, per say, it’s amazing for your core and requires coordination and breath control.

“The body is under pressure internally while having to remain externally balanced, which is why [this exercise] can feel more difficult despite having less range of motion,” Chakoian explains.