5 Bed Exercises That Firm Waist Thickening Faster Than Weight Training After 55

Tighten and firm your waistline by adding these mattress moves to your workouts.

As you age, you might notice the scale slowly creeping up. Genetics amplify the situation for some individuals more than others, and there’s a whole slew of natural causes that can contribute to unwanted fat as well. There are hormonal shifts, muscle loss, and a slower metabolism. Since your body burns less calories, continuing with the diet you’ve always maintained isn’t enough. You need to increase exercise and tweak your eating habits to keep up with these challenging changes.

To get you started with a routine that will work, we spoke with Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness. Here are five productive bed exercises that can help firm waist thickening after 55.

“I chose these movements because they gently engage the core and waistline without putting excessive stress on the joints or lower back. They can be performed comfortably on a bed, making them accessible for adults over 55 who may have balance or mobility concerns. These exercises help improve core stability, posture, and everyday functional strength rather than simply focusing on appearance. Most importantly, they are easy to modify and safe enough to encourage consistency, which is what delivers the best long-term results,” Chakoian explains.

Bed exercises typically emphasize slow, controlled movements rather than heavy resistance. This helps engage the deep stabilizing muscles that support your pelvis and spine.

“Because you’re lying down, it’s easier to concentrate on proper breathing and core engagement,” Chakoian adds. “Many people also find they can move with less discomfort in this position. These exercises build a strong foundation that carries over into everyday activities.”

Now, let’s dive in!

Pelvic Tilt

Begin by lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Activate your core and rotate your hips by driving your belly in toward your spine. Hold for 10 seconds. Slowly release.

Supine March

Begin lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Activate your core. Lift one foot a few inches off the floor, bringing that knee close to your chest. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Heel Slides

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out.

Glute Bridges

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Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Lying Alternating Toe Taps