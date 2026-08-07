4 Wall Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Sit-Ups After 55

Strengthen and sculpt your lower belly with these simple wall moves.

Achieving a flat belly in your 50s is a common yet challenging goal for many. In this stage of life, there are several factors working against you, including a slower metabolism, hormonal shifts, and the natural loss of muscle. But challenging does not mean it can’t be done. Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. In fact, we spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who shares how you can strengthen and firm your lower belly.

Before diving in, it’s important to note that you cannot spot-reduce fat. Instead, you lose it throughout your entire body.

“These moves strengthen the muscles underneath and improve posture, which can make the midsection look and feel more supported. Fat loss still comes down to nutrition, activity, sleep, and consistency,” Siwicki explains. “I chose these because the wall gives you support without doing the work for you. You still have to brace the abs and control the pelvis, but there is less pressure on the neck, back, wrists, and shoulders than you get on the floor.”

Below are four wall exercises that can help flatten lower belly fat faster than sit-ups after 55.

Wall Plank

Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm’s length away from the surface. Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Hold the position for the prescribed amount of time.

Wall Plank Shoulder Taps

Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm’s length away from the surface. Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Return that palm to the wall. Then, lift your left hand and tap your right shoulder. Return to the wall and continue to alternate.

Wall-Supported Knee Drives

Begin by standing tall facing a wall, about arm’s length away from the surface. Place your palms flat against the wall at shoulder level, shoulder-distance apart. Activate your core. Step one foot slightly back to assume a staggered stance. Press into the wall as you drive your front knee up to hip height. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Wall Sits

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Hold the position for the prescribed amount of time.

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Wall Sits With Pelvic Tilt