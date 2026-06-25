4 Bed Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Four bed exercises to rebuild hip strength after 60, before your feet hit the floor.

Hip strength has a huge impact on how your lower body feels after 60. Stronger hips help you walk with more drive, stand up with better control, climb stairs more smoothly, and feel steadier when your weight shifts from one leg to the other. The hips also support your knees and lower back, so giving them focused attention can make everyday movement feel more capable from the ground up.

Gym machines can help build strength, especially when you want a simple way to add resistance. Bed exercises offer a different benefit. They give you a supported setup where you can slow down, focus on the muscles working, and build strength through positions that feel approachable. You can train your glutes, hamstrings, outer hips, and inner thighs without needing a full gym session or complicated equipment.

As a coach, I like hip exercises that give clear feedback right away. You can usually tell when your glutes are working, your hips stay level, and the movement feels smooth. These four exercises work well because they target the hips from multiple angles. Frog glute bridges and glute bridge walkouts build hip extension. Side-lying clam shells strengthen the outer hips. Seated adductor squeezes train the inner thighs, which help your hips control leg position.

Think of this as a simple hip-strength routine you can do before your feet hit the floor or while winding down at night. Keep the reps controlled, pause where the muscles work hardest, and make each movement feel intentional. A few focused minutes can give your hips the steady work they need to support walking, balance, stairs, and everyday confidence.

Frog Glute Bridge

Frog glute bridges train your glutes from a slightly different angle than a standard bridge. Placing the soles of your feet together and letting your knees open helps you focus more on squeezing your glutes at the top of each rep. This position can make the movement feel more direct through the hips, which is helpful when your goal is restoring strength and connection. Stronger glutes support walking, standing, and climbing stairs, and improve hip control during daily movement.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, outer hips, core.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees open. Keep your feet close enough that your hips feel comfortable. Brace your core and press the edges of your feet together. Lift your hips and squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower your hips with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Paused frog bridges, slow tempo frog bridges, frog bridge pulses.

Form Tip: Keep the range controlled and finish each rep with a strong glute squeeze.

Glute Bridge Walkouts

Glute bridge walkouts train your glutes, hamstrings, and core while keeping your hips under steady tension. As your feet walk farther away from your body, your hamstrings have to work harder to help hold the bridge position. That makes the exercise excellent for building strength through the back of your hips and legs. The slow walkout also teaches your hips and core to stay connected, which carries over to walking, stairs, and standing up with more control.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the bed. Press through your heels and lift your hips. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Walk your feet forward one small step at a time. Walk your feet back toward your body while keeping your hips lifted. Lower your hips with control when the set is complete.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 walkouts. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Shorter walkouts, glute bridge holds, mini-band bridge walkouts.

Form Tip: Keep your hips lifted and make each step small and controlled.

Side-Lying Clam Shells

Side-lying clam shells train your outer glutes and deep hip stabilizers. These muscles help keep your hips steady when you walk, climb stairs, shift direction, or stand on one leg. The movement looks small, but it can be highly effective when your pelvis stays still, and your top knee opens with control. Stronger outer hips support better alignment through your hips and knees, which can make lower-body movement feel smoother and more stable.

Muscles Trained: Outer glutes, hip stabilizers, core.

How to Do It:

Lie on your side with your knees bent and your legs stacked. Keep your feet together and your hips facing forward. Brace your core lightly to keep your pelvis steady. Lift your top knee without rolling your hips backward. Pause briefly at the top of the movement. Lower your knee with control and complete all reps before switching sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Mini-band clam shells, paused clam shells, and slower tempo clam shells.

Form Tip: Move from your hip and keep your pelvis quiet.

Seated Adductor Squeeze

Seated adductor squeezes train your inner thighs, which play a key role in hip control. Your adductors help guide leg position when you walk, step, turn, or bring your feet back under you. Sitting on the edge of the bed gives you a comfortable setup while still letting your hips create strong tension. Squeezing a pillow, ball, or yoga block between your knees helps strengthen the inner hips and gives your lower body a more balanced support system.

Muscles Trained: Inner thighs, hip adductors, core.

How to Do It:

Sit tall on the edge of your bed with your feet flat on the floor. Place a pillow, small ball, or yoga block between your knees. Brace your core and keep your posture upright. Squeeze your knees together against the object. Hold the squeeze for the target time. Release with control before starting the next rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 15 to 25 second holds. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Longer holds, pulsing squeezes, firmer object holds.

Form Tip: Keep your feet flat and squeeze from your inner thighs.

How to Build Stronger Hips From Bed

Bed-based hip work helps you build strength in a way that feels simple, focused, and easy to repeat. The goal is to train the hips from multiple directions so your glutes, hamstrings, outer hips, and inner thighs all contribute to better movement. Keep your reps smooth, use pauses with purpose, and let the muscles create tension through each set.

Train the glutes with intent: Frog bridges and bridge walkouts work best when you pause and squeeze at the top. That extra control helps keep the glutes active throughout the full rep.

Frog bridges and bridge walkouts work best when you pause and squeeze at the top. That extra control helps keep the glutes active throughout the full rep. Give the outer hips direct work: Clam shells strengthen the muscles that help support your pelvis and knees. Better outer-hip strength can make walking and balance feel more stable.

Clam shells strengthen the muscles that help support your pelvis and knees. Better outer-hip strength can make walking and balance feel more stable. Include the inner thighs: Adductor squeezes help your hips control leg position from the inside. Stronger adductors provide your lower body with better support during steps, turns, and changes in direction.

Adductor squeezes help your hips control leg position from the inside. Stronger adductors provide your lower body with better support during steps, turns, and changes in direction. Slow the tempo down: Controlled reps keep tension in the right muscles. Take your time with each bridge, walkout, and clam shell so your hips do the work.

Controlled reps keep tension in the right muscles. Take your time with each bridge, walkout, and clam shell so your hips do the work. Progress gently: Add reps, longer holds, slower lowers, or a mini band once the exercises feel smooth. Small upgrades keep your hips improving while the routine stays approachable.

A stronger set of hips can make a big difference in how you move through the day. Use these bed exercises as a low-friction way to build strength, and let consistent practice carry over to walking, stairs, balance, and everyday confidence.

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