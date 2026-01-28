5 Bedtime Snacks That Support Fat Loss & Metabolism After 55

Dietitians share bedtime snacks that help support metabolism, muscle, weight control after fifty-five.

You don’t have to feel guilty about snacking before bedtime…if you make the right choice. “After 55, muscle loss and blood sugar fluctuations can make weight management harder. A protein and fiber-rich bedtime snack supports muscle maintenance, better sleep, and appetite control, all of which contribute to fat loss over time,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells us.” No food literally burns fat overnight, but the right bedtime snacks can support muscle, metabolism, blood sugar control, and sleep, which influence fat loss.” Here are 5 bedtime snacks that support fat loss and metabolism after 55.

Greek Yogurt with Chia or Flax Seeds

Greek Yogurt with Chia or Flax Seeds is the first bedtime snack that Collingwood recommends. “Greek yogurt provides protein that supports muscle maintenance overnight, which is important because muscle plays a key role in metabolism as we age. Adding chia or flax brings fiber, which helps stabilize blood sugar while you sleep. This combo supports satiety and prevents late-night hunger,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cottage Cheese with Berries

Cottage Cheese with Berries is her second pick. “Cottage cheese is rich in slow-digesting protein, which can support overnight muscle repair. That matters later in life, when preserving lean mass helps support fat loss over time. Berries add fiber and antioxidants without excess sugar,” says Collingwood.

A Small Protein Smoothie

Another option? A Small Protein Smoothie. “A light smoothie with protein powder, milk or soy milk, and fiber-rich ingredients can support muscle recovery overnight without feeling heavy before bed. This works well for people who don’t want to chew late at night,” she says.

Apple Slices with Nut Butter

Apple Slices with nut butter are another great snack before bed. “Fiber from fruit paired with protein and healthy fats helps prevent nighttime blood sugar dips that can disrupt sleep and lead to next-day cravings. Sleep quality and blood sugar stability are key to weight management,” Collingwood states.

Handful of Nuts with a Protein Source

Handful of Nuts with a Protein Source is another solid choice for a pre-bedtime snack. “Nuts provide healthy fats and some fiber, but pairing them with a protein source like yogurt or milk helps keep the snack balanced and more filling. Portion control matters here, small but satisfying,” says Collingwood.