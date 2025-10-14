12-Minute Standing Strength Routine That Recharges Your Metabolism After 50

Once you hit 30, you begin to lose lean muscle mass at a rate of roughly 3% to 8% every decade. Less muscle leads to a slower metabolism. As you enter your 60s, research shows that total energy expenditure (TEE) and basal metabolic rate (BMR) decline. In order to totally recharge your metabolism, engaging in regular exercise is key—namely, resistance training. So, we spoke with an expert who breaks down a speedy 12-minute standing strength workout that’ll help you do just that after 50.

“You will be amazed at what you can do in 12 minutes. You need to be organized and ready to go,” says Scott Herman, certified personal trainer at Life Time Plymouth. “The first time through may take more than 12 minutes, but once you get the hang of what you are doing, you can cruise through.”

The 12-Minute Standing Workout to Recharge Your Metabolism After 50

According to Herman, you should aim to complete 1 to 2 rounds of 12 to 15 reps. Add rounds as you progress; once you work your way up to 3 rounds, slow down the tempo or add more weight.

“I’m a firm believer in going at least 2 weeks before you add weight to your workout,” Herman says. “You want to make sure your ligaments and joints are ready for more demand.”

Keep in mind that form is more important than adding weight. Carve out 2 to 3 minutes for a quick warm-up, such as marching in place, doing leg swings and arm circles, and using some cardio equipment.

“For the workouts below, use dumbbells to start. This can help you find any imbalances in your muscles,” Herman adds. “If you don’t feel comfortable using dumbbells, cable machines can be a good alternative. Use the cable machines that allow you to stand up. The cables give you the movement of dumbbells and can be safer when starting out.”

Dumbbell Squat to Press (Thruster)

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive through your heels, exploding out of the squat as you extend your legs and press the dumbbells overhead in a smooth motion. Lower the weights to shoulder height. Return to a squat. Perform 8 to 10 reps.

Reverse Lunge With Bicep Curl

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step back into a reverse lunge. Curl the dumbbells up toward your chest as you rise up. Alternate legs, completing 6 to 8 reps per side.

Hinge to Row

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Perform 8 to 10 reps.

Woodchop

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell above one shoulder. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Reverse the motion. Perform 8 reps per side.

Calf Raise With Overhead Reach

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Rise onto the balls of your feet while reaching your arms overhead. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower. Keep your core activated throughout for balance. Complete 12 to 15 reps.

Side-to-Side Squat + Lateral Raise