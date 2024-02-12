Dunkin' & Ben Affleck Team Up for a Brand-New Menu—Here's Your First Look

Ben Affleck has joined forces with Dunkin' once again. After teasing a Super Bowl advertisement during the Grammy Awards earlier this month, the longtime Dunkin' fan starred in another commercial during the big game to promote the New England chain's new "DunKings Menu."

This menu includes DunKings Iced Coffee, which is Affleck's go-to order and his first official coffee drink on the chain's menu. The beverage features iced coffee with cream and notes of vanilla, topped with sweet cold foam and a cinnamon sugar dusting. Also on the menu are the new DunKings Munchkins Skewers—three assorted munchkins on a skewer, which can be added to any drink "much like an olive in a martini," according to Dunkin'.

Both new items will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide starting today, Feb. 12, for a limited time.

In addition to these two new menu items, Dunkin' announced three other limited-time options, which customers can purchase on the chain's mobile app.

First, there's the Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich, which includes an everything bagel with sweet black pepper bacon, white cheddar cheese, and egg. Then, there's the Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee, which is hot or iced coffee with milk, sweet caramel, and notes of hazelnut. The last new item is the Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin' Refresher, which is the Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

During the Super Bowl ad, Affleck crashes his wife Jennifer Lopez's recording session with his boy band, "The DunKings," which features famous Bostonian Matt Damon and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Sporting pink and orange Dunkin'-themed tracksuits, the group performs their song, "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," to a less-than-impressed J.Lo. The ad also features rappers Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Damon is sipping on a Dunkin' drink featuring DunkKings Munchkin Skewers. The commercial concludes with with actor telling Affleck, "Remember when I told you I'd do anything for you. This is anything."

Affleck responds: "Chill, they're naming a drink after us."

Play

Beyond the new menu items, Dunkin' fans can also score DunKing merch starting today at noon Eastern Standard Time. The items include tracksuits, fuzzy bucket hats, and 40-ounce stainless steel tumblers. The merch will be available at ShopDunkin.com while supplies last.

The 60-second Super Bowl spot was the latest addition to "Dunkin's Cinematic Universe," which kicked off last year with Ben Affleck starring in Dunkin's first-ever Super Bowl Spot.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, Affleck was in another Dunkin' commercial, which poked fun at his viral unamused facial expression at the 2023 Grammys. After being dubbed "The Boredest Man in the World," the actor tries to pursue music, with Dunkin' branding being apparent throughout the commercial. The ad concludes with "To be continued" printed on the screen, signaling another future commercial—aka, the Super Bowl spot.