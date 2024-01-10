5 Popular Hot Sauce Products Are Being Recalled

Individuals with a wheat allergy might want to take inventory of their hot sauce products. This week, North Carolina-based Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., issued a voluntary recall of Benny T's Vesta dry hot sauces because they contain undeclared wheat, a major allergen.

According to a recent announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the firm that the products' labels do not specify that the flour used is wheat flour. This poses a risk, which can be "serious or life-threatening," to those with a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity.

The recall applies to the following five dry hot sauces:

Benny T's Vesta Ghost

Benny T's Vesta Hot

Benny T's Vesta Reaper

Benny T's Vesta Scorpion

Benny T's Vesta Very Hot

All of the products are packaged in 1.5-ounce glass jars with various UPC codes, as well as "Use by" dates up to and including Dec. 2024. The affected items were distributed to wholesalers across the U.S. starting in January 2022 and September 2022, but the products were distributed to consumers from Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 4, 2024, and were primarily sold online, in retail stores, and deli cases throughout the U.S.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There have been no illnesses reported to date. The FDA urges individuals not to consume these products or throw them away. Those with additional questions about this recall can contact Chris Tuorto, a representative for the brand, by calling (919) 656-7688, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Wheat is among the nine major food allergens outlined by the FDA. Other foods on this list include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Dry hot sauces aren't the only products that were recently pulled from the shelves. Last week, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods' ready-to-eat charcuterie meats over salmonella concerns. The recalled products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in eight states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 24 illnesses and five hospitalizations connected to the consumption of these meats.