Can Berberine Help You Lose Weight? We Asked a Dietitian

Are you struggling to lose weight? Berberine, a natural compound found in several plants, might be the solution to your weight-loss woes. Berberine has been utilized for thousands of years for its medicinal properties, but it has recently gained attention in the health and wellness space for its potential weight-loss benefits. However, understanding how this supplement works and its potential impact on weight loss requires a closer look at the science behind it. That's why we chatted with Melissa Mitri, RD, a registered dietitian with Melissa Mitri Nutrition, who shares her expert wisdom to help us determine if berberine can help you lose weight.

However, before you rush out to the supplement store, it's important to note that, like any supplement, berberine's efficacy varies from person to person. Factors such as diet, lifestyle, and pre-existing health conditions can significantly impact how berberine works in your body. So, before taking berberine (or any new supplement), consult your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to see if berberine is a good fit for your weight-loss journey.

That being said, let's explore whether berberine can help you shed those extra pounds, according to a registered dietitian.

What is berberine?

Berberine is a naturally occurring compound in several plants, including barberry, goldenseal, and Oregon grape. It's often used for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and metabolic-regulating properties.

"Berberine has been used medicinally for centuries for its potential health-promoting qualities, such as weight loss, heart health, and blood sugar regulation," explains Mitri. "However, most people take berberine supplements since plants that contain the compound aren't stocked in traditional grocery stores. These supplements are available in either powder or pill form."

The science behind berberine's health benefits:

In science-speak, berberine activates AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), an enzyme often called the body's "metabolic master switch." According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), AMPK is required for energy balance and metabolism. Studies suggest that by activating AMPK, berberine can help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce glucose production in the liver, and enhance fat oxidation—three critical biomarkers for healthy weight management and metabolic health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mitri adds, "Supplementing with berberine has increased in popularity for its ability to assist with weight loss. It's even been called 'Nature's Ozempic' for its similar effects on blood sugar as the popular weight loss medication."

One 12-week pilot study examined the effect of berberine supplementation on weight loss. On average, participants lost five pounds, resulting in roughly half a pound of weight loss per week. However, Mitri says, "This small amount of weight loss can be achieved with diet and exercise, so the results are not overly impressive."

Berberine has also displayed the potential to increase brown fat, a type of body that's more metabolically active than white fat (the most common type of body fat) and burns more calories. However, most studies investigating berberine's weight loss effects are small and in the pre-clinical and clinical trial stages.

"More well-designed, high-quality research studies, such as randomized controlled trials, are needed to solidify berberine's impact on weight loss," says Mitri.

While berberine may help you shed a few pounds, supplementing the compound isn't a magic weight-loss solution. "Berberine shouldn't replace a healthy, balanced diet and exercise routine," advises Mitri. She adds, "Combining berberine supplementation with a calorie deficit, physical activity, sleep, and stress reduction increases your chances of weight loss."

Can berberine help you lose weight?

1. It can boost your metabolism.

Experts suggest that berberine might support weight loss by ramping up metabolic processes.

"Berberine may help activate an enzyme called AMPK, which supports a healthy metabolism by helping with the energy balance equation of calories in versus calories out—a component of proper weight management," explains Mitri. "For example, if your energy stores are low, AMPK will break down glucose and fats for energy, and when your stores are returned, it will shut this process off."

2. It may improve insulin sensitivity.

Berberine can enhance insulin sensitivity, which helps your body use glucose more efficiently. Better insulin sensitivity can reduce blood sugar levels and help prevent fat accumulation. Berberine has also been shown to protect against diabetes, a significant risk factor for overweight and obesity.

"Berberine's effect on lowering triglycerides (a type of circulating fat in the blood) and blood sugar levels may be partially responsible for its influence on weight loss," says Mitri.

3. It may support gut health.

According to a study published in Frontiers, berberine can improve gut health by promoting the proliferation of healthy gut bacteria. A healthy, balanced gut microbiome can improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and regulate appetite, all of which support healthy weight management.

4. It can suppress appetite.

A 2020 study published in BioMed Research International found that berberine can help reduce appetite and cravings by regulating hormones involved in hunger and satiety. Having fewer cravings means reduced food intake, which can prevent overeating and help you achieve a calorie deficit necessary for weight loss.