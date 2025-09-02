7 Best Aldi Fall Finds Just Arrived in Stores
Fall is in the air, and Aldi is here for it. This week, the store’s aisles were flooded with autumn-inspired food, drinks, and even decorations. Expect to find “maple butter, cinnamon rolls, pizza, pumpkin spice lattes, popcorn, oatmeal, cookies, chocolates, ciders, fall-shaped pasta, soups, caramel dip, pumpkin seeds, apple sauce, graham crackers, pumpkin pie, apple cider donuts,” and more at your local store. Here are the 7 best Aldi fall finds just arrived in stores.
Pumpkin Spice…Pretzels
No, it’s not your imagination: Pumpkin spice is everywhere this year. Clancy’s Pumpkin Spice Flavored Covered Pretzels, 7 oz, retail for $2.99. “My friend tried one and said they ‘taste like Hobby Lobby smells,'” one shopper wrote on Reddit.
Apple Pie Bites That Are “OM Freakin God” Good
If you are craving apple pie, but don’t want to have a big one sitting around, but a box of Bake Shop Apple Pie Bites, 9 count, 14 oz, for $4.95. “om freakin god…..o so good in my opinion…ate the whole package myself in 2 days…..sooooo good,” a shopper wrote on Facebook. “I think they are fabulous,” added another.
Fall Flavor Infused Maple Syrup
What is better than hot maple syrup on pancakes or waffles? Flavored maple syrup. Shoppers are going wild over Berryhill Cinnamon Roll Flavored Maple Syrup, 8 fl oz, for $5.49. There are also Pumpkin Spice and Bourbon Barrel flavors to choose from.
Pie-Flavored Coffee Pods
Drink your fall-flavored coffee. Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie Ground Coffee Cups, 12 ct, $4.29, are enhanced with a fall flavor flare.
Adorable Pumpkin and Apple Shaped Belgian Chocolates
Aldi is famous for its top-notch gourmet chocolate offerings. How adorable are these Choceur Assorted Belgian Pumpkin Chocolates, 4.23 oz, for $4.69? There is also an apple-shaped version, just as cute and likely equally delicious
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookies
I am a sucker for a good frosted sugar cookie. Bake Shop Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookies, 10 count, 13.5 0z, for $3.95, are perfect for any fall-themed party.
Fall Inspired Potato Chips
Aldi even has fall-inspired chips. Clancy’s Gluten Free Vegan Maple Sweet Potato Chips, 6 oz, $2.99. “These are so yummy,” one shopper confirmed on Facebook.