7 Best Aldi Fall Finds Just Arrived in Stores

These Aldi fall finds are flying off shelves with pumpkin, apple, and maple flavors galore.
Published on September 2, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Fall is in the air, and Aldi is here for it. This week, the store’s aisles were flooded with autumn-inspired food, drinks, and even decorations. Expect to find “maple butter, cinnamon rolls, pizza, pumpkin spice lattes, popcorn, oatmeal, cookies, chocolates, ciders, fall-shaped pasta, soups, caramel dip, pumpkin seeds, apple sauce, graham crackers, pumpkin pie, apple cider donuts,” and more at your local store. Here are the 7 best Aldi fall finds just arrived in stores.

Pumpkin Spice…Pretzels

Aldi

No, it’s not your imagination: Pumpkin spice is everywhere this year. Clancy’s Pumpkin Spice Flavored Covered Pretzels, 7 oz, retail for $2.99. “My friend tried one and said they ‘taste like Hobby Lobby smells,'” one shopper wrote on Reddit.

Apple Pie Bites That Are “OM Freakin God” Good

Aldi

If you are craving apple pie, but don’t want to have a big one sitting around, but a box of Bake Shop Apple Pie Bites, 9 count, 14 oz, for $4.95. “om freakin god…..o so good in my opinion…ate the whole package myself in 2 days…..sooooo good,” a shopper wrote on Facebook. “I think they are fabulous,” added another.

7 Best New Aldi Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Fall Flavor Infused Maple Syrup

Aldi

What is better than hot maple syrup on pancakes or waffles? Flavored maple syrup. Shoppers are going wild over Berryhill Cinnamon Roll Flavored Maple Syrup, 8 fl oz, for $5.49. There are also Pumpkin Spice and Bourbon Barrel flavors to choose from.

Pie-Flavored Coffee Pods

Aldi

Drink your fall-flavored coffee. Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie Ground Coffee Cups, 12 ct, $4.29, are enhanced with a fall flavor flare.

Adorable Pumpkin and Apple Shaped Belgian Chocolates

Aldi

Aldi is famous for its top-notch gourmet chocolate offerings. How adorable are these Choceur Assorted Belgian Pumpkin Chocolates, 4.23 oz, for $4.69? There is also an apple-shaped version, just as cute and likely equally delicious

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookies

Aldi

I am a sucker for a good frosted sugar cookie. Bake Shop Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookies, 10 count, 13.5 0z, for $3.95, are perfect for any fall-themed party.

7 Aldi Finds Shoppers Say Are ‘Better Than Name Brand’

Fall Inspired Potato Chips

Aldi

Aldi even has fall-inspired chips. Clancy’s Gluten Free Vegan Maple Sweet Potato Chips, 6 oz, $2.99. “These are so yummy,” one shopper confirmed on Facebook.

