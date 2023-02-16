9 Best New Aldi Deals You'll Want to Jump On ASAP

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While there are plenty of staple items that almost never leave your usual grocery list, sometimes you just want to throw something new into the mix. That's where Aldi comes in with a weekly dose of inspiration.

Every Wednesday, the discount grocery chain drops a list of "Aldi Finds," which consist of limited-time specialty products that range from food and beverages to electronics and home decor. To make your next shopping trip a bit easier, here's just a peak at some of the items that will be hitting the shelves from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28—all of which you can only find at Aldi.

1 PurAqua Belle Vie

If sparkling water is your jam, Aldi has three flavors coming down the pike, all of which will be available in packs of eight cans for $3.69. Sold under PurAqua's brand, Belle Vie, the upcoming sparkling water options will include Blueberry Acai Wellness + Energy, Strawberry Cucumber Wellness + Relax, and Yuzu Citrus Wellness + Immunity.

2 Simply Nature Cassava Chips

Nothing shakes up the snack game better than a potato chip alternative. Next week, Aldi will be selling its Simply Nature Grain-Free Cassava Chips for $2.99. Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, the chips will be available in both sea salt and spicy bbq flavor.

3 Priano Glazed Puff Pastries

Got a sweet tooth? Aldi's got your fix. The German grocery chain will be offering Priano's Glazed Puff Pastries, which consist of sheets of puff pastry topped with a sweet meringue and apricot jam. According to Aldi Reviewer, "The pastry itself is not sweet but light and flaky, while the topping is both crispy and very sweet." Snag a box for yourself next week for $2.99!

4 Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Pepperoni and Jalapeño Deli Pizza

When you need to make a meal in a pinch, popping a frozen pizza into the oven can be a lifesaver. This variety starts with a thin crust and comes topped with a hot and sweet sauce, a four-cheese blend, pepperoni, and jalapeño peppers. Although Aldi's website doesn't reveal the pizza's price on its website, The Kitchn reports that shoppers can pick up the item for $6.79.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Season's Choice Potatoes

If you need a simple side dish, potatoes rarely disappoint—and Aldi's dropping two frozen options next week, both sold under the brand Season's Choice. There's the Country Potatoes With Haricots Verts & Wild Mushrooms and the Garlic Potatoes with Parmesan Flavored Sauce. As noted on Aldi's website, the prices for both items can be found in store.

6 Sundae Shop Sandwich Duos

Craving something decadent? Sundae Shoppe's ice cream sandwich duos certainly fit the bill. Available in a box of six for $4.99, the sweet treats come in two flavors.

There's the Chocolate Chip variety, which features a layer of vanilla ice cream with semi-sweet chocolate drops sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies that have been dipped in milk chocolate and topped with caramelized hazelnut pieces. Then, there's the Cookies & Cream ice cream sandwich, which consists of vanilla ice cream with cocoa cookie pieces in between two cocoa cookies that have been dipped in white chocolate and topped with additional cocoa cookie pieces.

7 Simply Nature Grass-Fed Ground Beef

From burgers and meatballs to tacos and chili, ground beef can be the star of countless kitchen creations. And now, there's yet another reason why you'll want to add the grocery staple to next week's meal rotation. Aldi will be offering Simply Nature Fresh Family Pack of organic grass-fed beef for $4.49 a pound.

8 Priano Gnocchi

For a spin on your usual pasta meal, Aldi will soon be offering Priano's Gnocchi in two flavors: plain potato and spinach. Available for $1.89, the package suggests serving the potato gnocchi with tomato sauce and sprinkle of parmesan cheese, while it's recommended to serve the spinach gnocchi with gorgonzola sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

9 Simply Nature Pasta Sauces

If you're looking for additional sauce options, Aldi will be offering three types of Simply Nature's organic pasta sauce, each for just $1.98. The deal includes the brand's Arrabiata Pasta Sauce, Four Cheese Pasta Sauce, and Mushroom Pasta Sauce.