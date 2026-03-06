11 Best Aldi Special Offers This Week

Grab these top-rated deals on fresh produce, meats, and pantry staples right now.

Spring is almost here and Aldi is helping shoppers prepare by offering great discounts of a variety of grocery items. From baking staples to quality proteins, the discount grocery chain has something for everyone—but the deals are only valid for this week. Fan-favorite salmon, plus fruits and treats are discounted as part of Aldi’s weekly price drops. So which items should you add to your list? Here are 11 of the best Aldi special offers shoppers should grab right now.

Roma Tomatoes and Navel Oranges

Roma Tomatoes are just $0.69 per lb. right now, valid until Mar 10th. Navel Oranges are also on sale for 2.49 per 4 lb. bag at Aldi, and delicious Cantaloupe Melons are just $1.99 each this week. “When choosing a cantaloupe, they should be fragrant, symmetrical, and heavy with no visible bruises,” the chain says.

Fresh Orange Ginger Cedar Plank Salmonh

Fresh Orange Ginger Cedar Plank Salmon is just $10.99 a lb right now. This fresh never frozen seafood is perfect for grilling and enjoying with sides or on a salad. “I had this tonight, I posted a couple of days ago asking if it would still be good without cooking it on a grill.. I LOVED it.. I got a nice char in the cast iron skillet and finished it in the oven at 400 on top of the cedar plank. I’ve had salmon at many restaurants, as well as cooked it a lot myself. The flavor here was easily in my top 3,” one fan said.

Specially Selected Perfect Pairing Grapes

Specially Selected Perfect Pairing Grapes is now $3.99 per 3 lb bag. “Ideal for snacking, adding to salads or serving at gatherings. Fresh, crisp and naturally sweet, these grapes are a great snack,” the store says.

Little Salad Bar Spring Mix Salad

Little Salad Bar Spring Mix Salad is $2.59 per bag this week. “This 5 oz bag includes a mix of baby lettuces, baby leafy greens, and radicchio. Perfect for a quick salad, adding to sandwiches, or topping your favorite dishes,” Aldi says.

Cattlemen’s Ranch Fresh Corned Beef Brisket Point Cut

Cattlemen’s Ranch Fresh USDA Choice Corned Beef Brisket Point Cut is $3.49 per lb right now. “The fresh, never frozen brisket is tender, juicy, and ready to cook right out of the package. Coat yours with the included spice blend to turn up the flavor in every bite!” the chain says.

NEVER ANY! Fresh Lamb Shank

NEVER ANY! Fresh Lamb Shank is on sale right now for $5.99 per lb. According to Aldi this lamb is raised without antibiotics or added hormones, and enhanced with flavors of rosemary and garlic. Perfect for roasting or slow cooking, it pairs beautifully with your favorite vegetables and grains.

Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour

Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour is just $1.49 for a 5 lb bag right now. “Enriched, bleached and presifted, this versatile flour makes your cakes, cookies and breads rise to perfection. Ideal for thickening sauces and creating delicious batters,” Aldi says.

Simply Nature Brown Whole or Milled Flaxseed

Simply Nature Brown Whole or Milled Flaxseed is on sale right now for $3.49 a bag. As Aldi says, these seeds are an excellent source of fiber and offer 6g of protein per serving. “These seeds are perfect for adding to smoothies, yogurt or baking recipes to boost nutritional content. With 1g of total sugars and no cholesterol, these flax seeds are a smart choice for a healthier diet.”

Baker’s Corner Miniature Marshmallows

Baker’s Corner Miniature Marshmallows are $0.95 a lb this week. These treats are both gluten free and fat free, perfect for enhancing hot cocoa, baking crispy rice treats or as a sweet addition to your favorite desserts. Each serving contains 90 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Southern Grove Almonds

Southern Grove Almonds are $2.79 a bag right now, and perfect for adding a crunchy texture to salads, baked goods and savory dishes. “Chef-ready and convenient, Southern Grove Sliced Almonds are an easy way to enhance your favorite recipes with a nutty flavor,” Aldi says.

Simply Nature Organic Sugar

Simply Nature Organic Sugar is $3.09 a bag this week, ideal for all your Easter and spring baking needs. “The Fair Trade certified cane sugar is non-GMO verified and has been hand-harvested from small, farmer cooperatives,” Aldi says. “Swap it out for your usual sugar when baking to instantly elevate your favorite recipes!”