5 All-You-Can-Eat Fried Fish Deals Running Right Now

These restaurant chains offer unlimited portions of fried pollock and flounder.

If you’re craving fried fish but want a lot of it, there are a few spots that have great all-you-can-eat (AYCE) deals for hungry diners to take advantage of. Whether you like pollock, flounder, and more, these restaurants have you covered, and many also offer fantastic shellfish options too. So where are these fried fish bonanzas to be found? Here are five of the best all-you-can-eat fried fish deals running right now.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant offers guests an impressive AYCE seafood buffet with endless fried pollock and much more to choose from. “Our all-you-can-eat seafood buffets are one of our most popular offerings, featuring everything from succulent crab legs and juicy shrimp to delicious oysters and scallops,” the restaurant says of this popular meal option.

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet

Fans of fried flounder will love Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet, which also has fan-favorite Snow Crab legs, fried scallops, prime rib, and much more for diners to enjoy. “The place lives up to the hype. The variety is amazing. The food is all fresh and constantly being refreshed,” one diner said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is the perfect place to get AYCE fried fish and a whole host of other options, including all-you-can-eat steak and butterfly shrimp right now. “Fried chicken may get all the glory, but the real ones know that fried fish is a solid dish in its own right. And we’re serving up both at your local Golden Corral. Lucky you!” the chain says.

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet has a popular Fish & Chips option on Fridays, which is the chain’s seafood day. “They have a different themed selection of food every day. Sunday is family dinner. Monday is International fare. Tuesday is Oriental. Wednesday is Chuckwagon. Thursday is Mexican. Friday is Seafood and Saturday is Italian. Come any day and you’ll leave satisfied and with a full belly,” one diner said.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner guests love the All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Friday, available on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. until close “Fridays just hit different when they involve hand-breaded, flaky fish and a whole lot of crunch,” the chain says. “Friday Fish Fry Platter – ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT pollock, perfectly golden and fried to perfection, served every Friday after 4pm. Friday Fish Fry Sandwich – Stacked high and packed with flavor, also served every Friday after 4pm!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e