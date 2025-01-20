The Best and Worst Girl Scout Cookies for Your Waistline, Ranked

Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here. While the cookies are delicious and provide a priceless entrepreneurial program for young girls, they can also derail your diet. However, there are ways you can still indulge in the annual tradition without gaining weight. Ultimately, the goal is to enjoy the season without guilt. Life's short, so treat yourself and just keep it in check. And remember, Girl Scout cookies aren't just about satisfying your taste buds; they're also about supporting a good cause.

Trefoils (Shortbread): Simple and Sweet

If you're more of a "plain and simple" cookie person, Trefoils (aka shortbread) might be your best friend. These cookies have a clean, buttery taste without all the glazes and heavy fillings, making them a solid option to keep your sugar intake in check.

Calories: 150 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 6 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Why They're Good: They have fewer added sugars than many other Girl Scout options and a nice, simple flavor that pairs perfectly with coffee or tea.

Lemon-Ups: Lower Sugar

Lemon-Ups are second to Trefoils with lower sugar content.

Calories (per 2 cookies): 140

Sugar: 7g

Fiber: <1g

Why They're Good: One of the lower-sugar options with a reasonable calorie count. They also have a zesty, light flavor that might satisfy your sweet tooth without overindulging.

Toast-Yay!: Also Lower Sugar

Also not a high-sugar cookie and has the exact calorie count as Lemon-Ups.

Calories (per 2 cookies): 140

Sugar: 9g

Fiber: <1g

Why They're Good: Similar calorie count to Lemon-Ups with a unique flavor reminiscent of French toast. Moderately sweet but portion-controlled.

Thin Mints: Lower Calorie and Sugar

Thin Mints are the most popular cookie, and for good reason. If you're watching your calories, they're your best bet. These minty, chocolatey treats will satisfy your craving without leaving you in a sugar coma.

Calories: 160 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 9 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Why They're Good: They're relatively low in calories compared to other Girl Scout cookies and have that satisfying dark chocolate mint combo.

Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich): A Bit of Protein

Peanut butter lovers, this one's for you. Do-si-dos are a little heartier than the first two, thanks to their peanut butter filling and oatmeal cookie exterior. The added protein from the peanut butter makes them feel a bit more filling, so they might help curb your cravings.

Calories: 140 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 7 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Protein: 3 grams

Why They're Good: They have some protein from the peanut butter, which can help keep you fuller longer.

Samoas (Caramel deLites): Delicious but Dangerous

Let's be honest: Samoas are so good. They've got the perfect combo of caramel, chocolate, and coconut. Unfortunately, they also come with a higher calorie and sugar count, so they're not the best choice if you are trying to be strict with your weight loss.

Calories: 190 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 13 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Why They're Good: Samoas hit the spot if you're in the mood for something indulgent. They're the sweet, chewy, chocolatey treat of your dreams.

Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties): A Sweet, Rich Treat

Tagalongs are another fan favorite, combining a crunchy cookie with creamy peanut butter and a chocolate coating. While they're definitely tasty, they're on the higher end of the calorie and sugar scale, so they should be a treat in moderation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Calories: 180 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 12 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Why They're Good: If you want something rich and satisfying, Tagalongs will do the trick. The peanut butter makes them a little more filling but also a bit heavier in sugar and fat.

Lemonades: Light, But Loaded with Sugar

Lemonades are a bright, citrusy option but are also among the highest-sugar cookies. If you love lemon-flavored treats, they seem lighter but come with a pretty hefty sugar load.

Calories: 150 per serving (2 cookies)

Sugar: 11 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Why They're Good: They're tangy and sweet, but unfortunately, they don't bring much fiber or protein to balance the sugar.

Caramel Chocolate Chip: Gluten-Free and Higher in Fiber, But More Calories

One of the gluten-free options available.

Calories (per 2 cookies): 160

Sugar: 9g

Fiber: 2g

Why They're Good: A little higher fiber than others, which can help you feel fuller longer. However, slightly higher in calories.

Toffee-tastic: Gluten-Free But Higher in Sugar

Also, a gluten-free option.

Calories (per 2 cookies): 150

Sugar: 10g

Fiber: <1g

Why They Aren't As Good: A rich, buttery option that lacks fiber and contains more sugar than other choices.

Adventurefuls Rich Chocolate Brownie Cookie: Rich and Smaller

Calories (per 1 cookie): 90

Sugar: 8g

Fiber: 1g

Why They're Good: These brownie-inspired cookies are rich, but since they're smaller, they can be satisfying in moderation.

Things to Keep in Mind

Portion Control: Stick to the serving size on the box to manage calorie and sugar intake.

Pair with Protein or Fiber: Balance cookies with a handful of nuts, Greek yogurt, or a fiber-rich fruit like an apple to avoid blood sugar spikes.

Indulge Mindfully: Savor each bite to enjoy the experience and avoid over-snacking.

Bottom Line: Which Girl Scout Cookie Is the Best?

Lemon-Ups or Toast-Yay! might be your best choice if you prioritize lower sugar and moderate calories. Thin Mints and Trefoils are also suitable for staying calorie-conscious, while Do-si-dos can provide a little protein. Samoas, Tagalongs, and Adventurefuls are delicious but best saved for a special indulgence. And Lemonades: They are sweet maybe save them for when you're craving something tangy and refreshing.