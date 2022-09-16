This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Saves My Back While Cooking

If you are in charge of prepping and cooking meals in your household, you probably spend a lot of time on your feet. From getting breakfast ready in the morning to preparing a balanced, delicious dinner in the evening (and everything in between), there is little time for sitting when you're working your magic in the kitchen.

Although most kitchens are typically equipped with hard floors that are easy to clean, the lack of cushioning or padding can also become a strain on your back. If you find that you have back pain after standing at the counter or sink for extended periods of time, what do you do—especially if you want to avoid introducing an unattractive eye sore into your home decor?

There are a plethora of options that can address back pain caused by standing on hard kitchen floors. My solution to checking all these boxes was the anti-fatigue kitchen mat I found at the House of Noa.

Can your flooring lead to back pain?

Historically, data has shown that the type of flooring one stands on can significantly impact the levels of discomfort and fatigue they might experience in their lower back and legs. More specifically, hard floors tend to cause the worst feelings of pain and exhaustion when it comes to the effects of standing on a wide variety of floors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If like most people, your kitchen doesn't have flooring that makes you feel as though you are walking on clouds, all hope is not lost! Evidence suggests that using anti-fatigue floor mats that are equipped with increased elasticity to absorb impact and offer a little support may help reduce discomfort and fatigue.

How the House of Noa Standing Mat has my back in the kitchen—literally.

It makes sense to imagine that standing on a softer surface that absorbs impact can be kinder to our joints and muscles than standing on a hard floor. Although there are many choices to consider for an anti-fatigue kitchen mat, most of the options are pretty unappealing in terms of the aesthetic factor. Sure, I can equip my kitchen with a solid-colored anti-fatigue mat that will "blend" with my flooring just fine, or even opt for a mat with a pattern I don't love but can live with. But why settle for a kitchen mat that doesn't add to and enhance the room's decor, along with providing comfort for my back and joints?

Thankfully, I am not the only one who has a need for a beautiful kitchen mat that also helps keep my joints happy. The House of Noa's anti-fatigue standing mats have elevated the notion of the average floor mat—and they're designed to look gorgeous, too. They are a perfect addition to any kitchen floor, especially for anyone who wants to protect their back without having to sacrifice taste.

At three-quarter inches thick and complete with a non-slip bottom surface, these mats are just cushioned enough to provide quality support. Plus, they're made without phthalates or potentially toxic dyes, so you can feel safe having one in your home; I feel confident having this item around my young family without any potential risks. While this mat is on the pricier side—with smaller, 20-inch long rugs starting at a full price of $79 and around $63 for those on sale—it is well worth it, in my opinion.

Going from a standard kitchen mat to one from House of Noa felt entirely different on my body. Instead of feeling as though I needed to stretch my lower back after standing in my kitchen for extended periods of time, I felt pain-free and my joints felt healthy. Plus, it was nice to stand on something that was so supportive.

The small change of swapping out my standard, thin kitchen mat for one with anti-fatigue properties has made a world of difference in terms of my comfort levels while navigating my kitchen. And although functionality takes precedence over aesthetic beauty, I can't help but appreciate how my new, charming House of Noa mat makes my kitchen look absolutely lovely, too.