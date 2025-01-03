 Skip to content

10 Restaurant Burgers With More Fat Than 4 Packs of Bacon

These burgers are so loaded with fat, they’re like eating the equivalent of shocking amounts of bacon in one sitting.
April Benshosan
By
Published on January 3, 2025
FACT CHECKED BY Olivia Tarantino

No one ever wakes up and thinks, "Today's the day I'm gonna eat four packs of bacon,"right? Well, if you're one to order an all-the-works burger at a restaurant, you might be unknowingly consuming the fat equivalent.

Many burger orders at popular restaurant chains pack in more fat than four packs of bacon. For reference, a whole package of Applegate Naturals No Sugar Bacon has 20 grams of fat. While our bodies need some dietary fat, consuming over 80 grams of fat in one meal can trigger digestive issues as well as more serious complications down the line, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease, per a 2020 Nutrients study.

To help you be more mindful of your next burger order, we put together a list of high-fat burgers you'll want to avoid. Consider grabbing one of these dietitian-approved 15 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers instead.

Applebee's Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

Applebee's Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger
Applebee's
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,620
Fat: 110 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)
Sodium: 2,910 mg
Carbs: 100 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 57 g

Veggies on a burger is always a good idea, but the sautéed mushrooms and onions here don't cancel out the fact that this burger has 5.5 bacon packs' worth of fat. Aside from all the fat in the ground beef, Applebee's order comes smothered with garlic mayo and two slices of melted Swiss, which hike up the fat content. Even worse, you'll also get more than a full day's worth of sodium in this fatty meal.

IHOP Jalapeno Kick Burger

IHOP Jalapeño Kick Burger
IHOP
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,150
Fat: 87 g (Saturated fat: 27 g)
Sodium: 2,190 mg
Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 43 g

The International House of Pancakes isn't just home to sugary breakfast stacks. It turns out, if you're not craving pancakes, you can order a burger that packs in more than a full day's worth of dietary fat. IHOP's Jalapeno Kick Burger comes stacked with bacon, mayo, and a four-cheese blend as well as sautéed jalapeno, serrano peppers, and onion. Skip this pick if your goal is to stave off heart disease.

Chili's Double Oldtimer with Cheese

Chili's Double Oldtimer with Cheese
Chili's
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,410
Fat: 97 g (Saturated fat: 42 g)
Sodium: 1,680 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 89 g

This classic burger from Chili's has all the traditional toppings you'd expect, times two. It melts two slices of cheddar over two beef patties, and then packs in pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mustard. Instead, go for the regular Oldtimer with cheese, which slices all of the fatty toppings in half for a burger that'll cost you 840 calories and 53 grams of fat.

The Cheesecake Factory Americana Cheeseburger

The Cheesecake Factory Americana Cheeseburger
The Cheesecake Factory
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,390
Fat: 90 g (Saturated fat: 37 g)
Sodium: 3,440 mg
Carbs: 82 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 28 g)
Protein: 60g

The epitome of the American diet, this Cheesecake Factory burger comes with all the fixings: American and cheddar cheese, potato crisps, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and pickles, and then it's all drizzled with the chain's secret sauce. The damage? 1,390 calories and about four packs' worth of bacon.

Applebee's Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

applebees's classic bacon cheeseburger and fries
Applebee's
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,360
Fat: 85 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)
Sodium: 2,870 mg
Carbs: 93 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 58 g

Bacon and cheese are some of the fattiest toppings you can add to a burger. Applebee's piles its patty high with two pieces of Applewood-smoked bacon and two slices of American cheese for a meal that packs in 85 grams of total fat and 30 grams of saturated fat, which is double the saturated fat the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating in an entire day.

The Cheesecake Factory French Dip Cheeseburger

French Dip Burger from Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,620
Fat: 118 g (Saturated fat: 48 g)
Sodium: 3,470 mg
Carbs: 79 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 23 g)
Protein: 59 g

This French dip-inspired cheeseburger is smothered with grilled onions and sriracha mayo, all nestled on a buttery brioche roll. And, of course, with au jus on the side for dipping. Order this dunkable burger and you'll sit down to a meal that packs in nearly six packs' worth of bacon in fat.

Yard House Truffle Cheeseburger

Yard House Truffle Cheese Burger
Yard House
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,280
Fat: 89 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 60 g

With Yard House's impressive craft beer selection, it's hard not to order a greasy burger while sipping on a pint. The Truffle Cheeseburger, though, should be last on your list. It features a hefty half pound of meat as well as caramelized onions, two types of cheese (Swiss and white American) along with a soy-based truffle sauce for a meal that'll cost you 89 grams of fat and 29 grams of saturated fat, which is 16 more grams of saturated fat than the AHA recommends eating in a day.

California Pizza Kitchen West Coast Burger the 'WCB'

california pizza kitchen's west coast burger
California Pizza Kitchen
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,520
Fat: 94 g (Saturated fat: 35 g)
Sodium: 4,110 mg
Carbs: 1,10 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 23 g)
Protein: 50 g

CPK features some waistline-friendly menu options, but the West Coast Burger surely isn't one of them. So what's in it? The meat's made with a juicy blend of wagyu, chuck, and brisket, and then topped with melted American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and sauce. It's a calorie and fat bomb with nearly five packs of bacon worth of grease.

Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Bacon Cheeseburger
Buffalo Wild Wings
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,200
Fat: 83 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)
Sodium: 3,130 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 72 g

Bacon and cheese are among the fattiest burger toppings, so when you triple their servings, you get a calorie catastrophe. Most of the calories from this burger come from fat, and it makes sense why. Not only that, but you'll get a third more sodium than you need in a whole day in just one sitting with this bacon cheeseburger from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Cheesecake Factory Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger

cheesecake factory bacon-bacon cheeseburger, fries, and ketchup
The Cheesecake Factory / Facebook
Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):
Calories: 1,610
Fat: 110 g (Saturated fat: 45 g)
Sodium: 3,550 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 29 g)
Protein: 7 5g

So much bacon, they had to name it twice. The Cheesecake Factory's Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger has two types of bacon: two strips of your regular crispy bacon plus two slices of thick-cut bacon that's slow-roasted and smoked. Skip this processed meat-packed meal and save yourself three days' worth of sodium, too.

April Benshosan, MS
April is a born-and-raised Brooklynite who has a passion for all things health, wellness, and tastebud-related. Read more about April
