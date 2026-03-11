Shop the 5 best frozen pizza bagels, from classic Bagel Bites to gluten-free picks.

Ever since I was a kid, I have been obsessed with pizza bagels. There is something about the combination of a doughy bagel slathered with red sauce and topped with cheese that just hits the right flavor notes. Luckily, there are a handful of great options in the freezer section of the grocery store. What brands should you buy? Here are the 5 best frozen pizza bagels, according to shoppers.

Member’s Mark Pizza Bagels

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni offers a lot of bang for the buck. It comes with 72 mini pizza bagels for $9.98 and is a cheaper alternative to Bagel Bites. Shoppers approve. “Excellent! Taste like Bagel Bites!” writes one shopper. “JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND,” adds another. “Better than the others,” a third agrees. “Baked in the toaster oven–perfectly crunchy and melty.”

Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagels

Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagel Frozen Snacks taste like nostalgia and are the OG of bagel bites. “So yummy! My daughter loves these! Portion size is good, quality is consistent,” writes a shopper. “Convenient Snack,” adds another. “Tasty snack, easy to cook in the air fryer.” Shoppers also love the pepperoni pizza version.

Annie’s Organic Pizza Bagels

Annie’s Organic Pizza Bagels are made with premium real cheese without artificial ingredients. “Uncured Pepperoni Bagel Bites by Annie’s. Very solid. Pepperoni what makes it! Cheese solid and tried to toast up in toaster oven after microwave. Quick easy! Around $5.50 at Whole Foods. Probably better quality than Bagel Bites regular,” a Redditor writes.

Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Frozen Pizza Bagels

You can still enjoy bagel bite goodness if you are gluten-free with Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Frozen Pizza Bagels. “Great mini bagels. These gluten free bagel bite pizzas are so good,” writes a shopper. “It is so nice to have a gluten-free option of a midnight snack, which I love. The bagels get nice and crispy in the air fryer and they cook so fast! I would definitely recommend this product,” another adds. “I recently tried the Feed Good Foods Gluten Free Frozen Pizza Bagels, and I was honestly impressed. As someone who eats gluten-free, it’s not always easy to find frozen snacks that taste like the real deal — but these came pretty close! The crust is chewy with a slight crisp once baked, and it doesn’t have that overly dense or dry texture some gluten-free products have. The sauce is flavorful, the cheese melts nicely, and the toppings feel fresh, not artificial,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Pizza Bagels

Great Value Cheese & Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels are a great name-brand dupe from Walmart. “These Great Value Pizza Bagels are identical to Kraft-Heinz Bagel Bites! Except for a different name on the box, you couldn’t pick out the name-brand in a side-by-side comparison taste test. Who doesn’t want to save money? It’s a no-brainer. If you like Bagel Bites, you’ll love the Great Value Pizza Bagels!” writes a shopper. “My daughter LOVES these, there really isn’t much difference between these and name brand as far as I can tell, and she doesn’t mention any difference. I have tried them and find these and name brand ones to be chewy and unappealing, but my kid has eaten them for a number of years. They’re perfect to have on hand in the freezer for a quick meal/snack,” another agrees.