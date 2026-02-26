5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Baked Ziti, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains nail creamy, perfectly baked ziti.

Baked ziti is a popular Italian-American comfort food casserole made with tubular ziti pasta, marinara sauce, cheese (commonly ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan), and often meat. The dish became especially popular in Italian-American communities in the U.S. It’s a staple at family gatherings, church events, potlucks and Italian restaurants. Baked ziti pasta is rich, hearty and creamy, delivering everything people crave in comfort food. “A great baked ziti is all about balance and proper baking,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The pasta must be cooked just shy of done so it finishes perfectly in the oven, while the sauce, cheese, and pasta blend to create layers of flavor, finished with a beautifully browned top that adds both texture and depth. When the mood strikes, there are plenty of places to order from, but Chef Dennis shares the best top five chains.

Olive Garden

For good food at a great value, Olive Garden never disappoints. According to Chef Dennis, the chain’s Five Cheese Ziti al Forno is a winner. “Their Five Cheese Ziti al Forno succeeds because of its balance of cheeses and properly baked finish,” he says. “The browned top layer adds texture while the interior remains creamy and flavorful.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Diners love Maggiano’s Little Italy because it’s a nice mix of comfort, celebration, and big-portion Italian-American favorites in a slightly elevated, welcoming setting. According to Chef Dennis, the Baked Ziti at Maggiano’s is a “standout because of its hearty meat sauce made with Italian sausage and careful baking.” He explains, “The pasta holds its shape and absorbs flavor, which is essential for a great baked pasta.”

Buca di Beppo

At Buca di Beppo, the experience is just as great as the food. The chain is all about big portions, big tables, and a big personality. Chef Dennis says the baked ziti is a must-try because it’s “bold and comforting.” He explains, “The rosa sauce, cheese blends, and pasta come together beautifully, creating a cohesive dish that delivers consistent flavor throughout.”

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is a go-to for quick, cheap, and tasty fast-food versions of Italian-American classics. For pasta fans, you can choose from three different ziti classics: baked ziti with meat sauce, spicy baked ziti with chicken and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage. “Fazoli’s baked pasta offerings reflect solid fundamentals,” says Chef Dennis. “Their baked ziti delivers creamy cheese, properly cooked pasta, and a satisfying baked finish, and they even have multiple menu items to cater to each guest.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano offers classic Italian flavors in a setting that feels slightly upscale but still comfortable — a middle ground between casual chains and fine dining. It’s also one of the best chains for ziti, per Chef Dennis. “The baked ziti has a unique and delicious spin,” he says. “It’s served with shrimp, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, crispy pancetta, Italian cheese blend in a lobster cream sauce, which is a wow factor element to the dish,” explains Chef Dennis. “The pasta is cooked to the proper texture before being baked, allowing the creamy sauce and cheese to meld together beautifully, while the lobster adds a subtle sweetness that elevates the entire dish into something truly special and memorable.”