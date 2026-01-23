5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Burgers, According to Butchers

Top butchers reveal which burger chains deliver the best beef, flavor, and consistency nationwide.

Burgers are a cornerstone of American cuisine. They’re quick and easy, affordable and readily accessible. From backyard barbecues and school cafeterias to gas stations and high-end restaurants, it’s not hard to find them. While there’s a burger joint on nearly every corner, some stand out more than others. “When it comes to burgers, the quality of the meat is everything—fat ratio, grind, freshness, and how it’s cooked,” says Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone. He explains, “At Meat N’ Bone, we take the same approach: we don’t buy ‘generic ground beef.” We build burger blends with intention—prime-level trim when available, a target fat ratio for juiciness (without greasiness), and a grind that sears hard while staying tender. That’s how you get restaurant-level flavor at home.” To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked LLaurado to share his top five burger chains. Here are his picks based on quality, taste and consistency.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack feels like an upgraded version of classic American comfort food—familiar, reliable and high-quality ingredients. According to LLaurado, “Shake Shack is a super consistent blend and beef-forward. You get a clean sear, a juicy bite, and a patty spec that’s balanced for that classic crust plus tenderness mix.”

BurgerFi

BurgerFi emphasizes using fresh, all-natural ingredients, including 100% American Angus beef with no antibiotics, hormones, or artificial additives. It feels like a better burger experience — higher-quality ingredients, more thoughtful choices, sustainability, and a menu that offers options beyond the ordinary. “A very tasty burger that feels like a modern premium fast-casual option—good build, good bite, and a clean beef profile,” says LLaurado.

Five Guys

Five Guys is a no-frills casual experience that delivers unbeatable burgers. “It’s all about freshness and made-to-order execution—hot flat-top cooking, simple builds, and that no shortcuts feel that keeps it cult-popular,” LLaurado explains.

Culver’s

Known for its signature ButterBurger, Culver’s is a go-to for many burger lovers. Plus, the chain feels like a step above typical fast food — combining tasty, fresh food with a friendly vibe. “Their ButterBurger is a classic,” says LLaurado. “Pressed-and-seared for that caramelized edge and a rich, nostalgic profile that hits every time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bareburger

Bareburger offers something for everyone. From beef, bison, and wagyu to vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and plant-based options, there are tasty options for all diners. The chain aims to serve food that’s both flavorful and better for the environment than typical fast-casual burgers. “They’re focused on organic/grass-fed, and the burger still delivers a really satisfying flavor—plus variety for different preferences,” says LLaurado.