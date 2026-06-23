5 BBQ Chains With the Best BBQ Combo Plates, According to Diners

These BBQ chains serve combo plates packed with crowd-favorite smoked meats.

I don’t eat BBQ often, but when I do, choosing a single meat is nearly impossible. Thankfully, the best BBQ joints offer combo plates and platters, enabling you to choose a few different meats to sample alongside a few sides of your choice. What chains offer the best combination plates? Here are the 5 best BBQ chains for BBQ combo plates, according to diners.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse has lots of combo plates, including the 3×2 or 2×2, which includes your choice of 3 meats: Brisket (for an upcharge), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs (for an upcharge), or bone-in chicken and 2 Classic Sides. “I know it’s a ‘chain’ now, but i think it’s a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there. The brisket ranges from really good, to kinda dry depending on the day. But all things considered, i think the price compared to the taste and quantity is pretty good compared to other ’boutique’ BBQ places,” they added. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, a fast-growing chain with patriotic flair and smoky brisket, offers generous portions of meat in its samplers. Choose a two- or three-meat sampler, which includes your choice of BBQ and sides. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Famous Dave’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s, a nationally beloved BBQ chain, offers plenty of affordable combo options dubbed Famous Feasts. “It’s the only ‘chain’ BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says. It comes with “generous helpings” of Ribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, a choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn, and Corn Bread Muffins, and is served family-style for two to three people.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ offers a Create Your Own BBQ Bundle with your choice of 2 meats, 3 pint-Sidekicks, and bread or a “Family Feast” with Pulled Pork, sliced brisket, BBQ chicken, and Sweet & Smokey St. Louis Ribs, plus BBQ beans, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, cornbread, and four sweet teas that serve four.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque serves fresh-smoked meats in generous portions, with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says. The two-meat sampler, which includes your choice of two meats plus two sides, is a popular option. There is also a “City Sampler” that includes beef brisket, pulled pork, Texas-style sausage, turkey breast, two sides, and Texas toast.