7 Best BBQ Platters at Popular Restaurant Chains

These restaurant chains serve loaded BBQ platters with all the fixings.

There is nothing quite like a huge platter of BBQ meats, especially in the summer. When I hit a BBQ spot, I can’t just settle on one meat; I need an assortment. Chicken, ribs, brisket, and pulled pork are just a few of my favorites, especially when served with the right fixings, like coleslaw, baked beans, and garlic toast. Where can you get the most delicious platters? Here are the 7 best BBQ platters at popular chains.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The meat platters are plentiful at 4 Rivers Smokehouse, a Florida-based chain. The 3×2 or 2×2 includes your choice of 3 meats: Brisket (+$1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs (+$2.99), or bone-in chicken and 2 Classic Sides. “I know it’s a ‘chain’ now, but i think it’s a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there,” they added. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, a fast-growing chain with patriotic flair, offers generous portions of meat in its samplers, including the two- or three-meat sampler, which comes with your choice of BBQ and sides. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit[/sladetitle] 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals and is also a great place to go for huge meat platters. One Redditor called it “solid” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” 7 BBQ Chains That Serve the Most Authentic BBQ [slidetitle num="4"]City Barbeque

City Barbeque, with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, offers a meat feast “City Sampler” that includes beef brisket, pulled pork, Texas-style sausage, turkey breast, two sides, and Texas toast. There are also two or three meat platters that come with two sides. “Your choice of signature meats (pulled pork, pulled chicken, turkey breast, Texas-style sausage; brisket available for an additional fee) with two sides and Texas toast,” the chain says.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has some of the best ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces among chains. They offer a few “Famous Feasts,” including the Feast for 2, which comes with “generous helpings” of Ribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, a choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn, and Corn Bread Muffins, and is served family-style for two to three people. “It’s the only ‘chain’ BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.

The Salt Lick BBQ[/sladetitle]

The Salt Lick BBQ is a legendary Texas BBQ joint with locations in Texas and across the country. The “Family Style” option at the restaurant is an all-you-can-eat feast of beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, and beans for $33.95 per person. You can also order Thurman’s Choice for $22.95, which includes brisket, pork ribs, and sausage.

Sonny’s BBQ[/sladetitle]

The Create Your Own BBQ Bundle at Sonny’s is a customizable platter with your choice of 2 meats, 3 Pint-Sidekicks, and bread. They also have a “Family Feast” for four, which comes with Pulled Pork, sliced brisket, BBQ chicken, and Sweet & Smokey St. Louis Ribs, plus BBQ beans, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, cornbread, and four sweet teas.