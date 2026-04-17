8 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beer Battered Fish and Chips, According to Diners

Diners share where to find the flakiest, most delicious deep-fried fish.

Beer battered fish and chips is a classic seafood or pub meal, simple yet so delicious when made with care and quality ingredients. Crispy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside, this dish is usually made with white fish such as pollock but it’s truly special when made with cod or haddock. If you’re craving this authentic deep-fried delight, there are several spots where the fried fish is not just good but great. Here are eight chain restaurants where diners order the fish and chips on repeat.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has delicious beer battered Fish & Chips on the weekday lunch menu, made with three pieces of beer-battered white fish lightly fried and with tartar sauce and fries. “. The fries were very tasty. The fish and chips were very nicely done,” one diner said.

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse

The Blonde® Fish ‘N’ Chips at BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse are made with lightly fried fillets coated with batter made with BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde® Kolsch-style beer. “If you like fish and chips, this is the best I have ever had. Really good beer batter and great tartar sauce,” one fan shared.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s pub chain has the Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, which is made with beer battered white fish fillets served with french fries, coleslaw, and jalapeño tartar sauce. “We shared the fish and chips and instead of the spicy coleslaw I was able to sub a salad for it… It was a decent portion for the price and pretty darn tasty,” one guest commented. “They had several local beers on draft.

Ye Olde King’s Head

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Ye Olde King’s Head diners can opt for their traditional Fish & Chips to be made in a regular battered or beer-battered fashion. “My fish and chips were perfect. The chips were perfectly British style…thick and crispy on the outside, hot on the inside. The fish was crispy and also very hot… fully enjoyable,” one fan shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Fish and Chips plate is a classic meal made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “They have pasta with anything you want on it. Their shrimp scampi is perfect as is their lobster. It is never burned or over cooked. Their fish and chips are great,” one fan said.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

The Beer Battered Fish & Chips at Bluesalt Fish Grill is a hit with diners who say it’s the best they’ve ever had. “Great service and food as always. Their scallop appetizer was phenomenal. Fish and chips is always an easy A+,” one raved.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Diners looking for authentic Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips made with real cod need look no further than McCormick & Schmick’s. “I had the Fish & Chips: Generous pieces of craft beer battered fish & chips, with tarter sauce, coleslaw, & a dipping sauce. Delish!” one guest shared.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s continues to serve excellent fried fish and chips plates. “This is randomly one of the best fast food spots I’ve ever been to,” one diner shared. “Been here twice and the food was perfect each time. Super crispy fish and fries, with that malt vinegar and coleslaw is soooo good. Definitely coming back.”