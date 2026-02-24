Fluffy stacks loaded with real blueberries and sweet syrup.

Next to buttermilk pancakes, blueberry pancakes are probably the most popular version of the sweet breakfast treat. There is something about the tiny, blue-hued berries that just adds all the right notes to a pancake, especially when topped with melted butter and syrup. Where can you get delicious blueberry pancakes? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best blueberry pancakes.

Perkins Blueberry Pancakes

Perkin’s has some of the best buttermilk pancakes, stacked into tall towers, which are even better with blueberries. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Reditor. And, the breakfast favorite, made fresh from Perkins’ signature buttermilk batter — light, fluffy, and golden-brown on the outside with a tender inside – is served all day long.

The Original Pancake House Blueberry Pancakes

The Original Pancake House is one of my favorite breakfast chains, and the blueberry pancakes are delicious. They are “light and airy, definitely a must try,” one diner writes on Facebook. One of the reasons they are so good? “They make a custom sourdough start they use for all their pancakes in each restaurant,” a Redditor shares.

Bob Evans Double Blueberry Pancakes

Bob Evans serves double blueberry pancakes, with berries in the batter and on top, that keep diners coming back for more. Each order comes with four blueberry hotcakes topped with blueberry topping, whipped topping and powdered sugar.

First Watch Blueberry Pancakes

First Watch, just around the corner from my house, serves light, fresh pancakes with great consistency. There is also a healthier multigrain pancake that diners love. Each can be made with blueberries.

Cracker Barrel Blueberry Pancakes

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. The chain is famous for its buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter, which can also be made with blueberries. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP Double Blueberry Pancakes

IHOP’s Double Blueberry Pancakes are more than just buttermilk pancakes with berries. “Double the blueberries, double the taste! Four fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries & topped with blueberry topping,” the menu reads.”Blueberry Pancakes from IHOP. This is worth the years off of my life,” one Redditor declared.

Turning Point Blueberry Pancakes

My other favorite place to order pancakes is a fast-growing East Coast chain. Turning Point offers so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes and lemon blueberry. They also offer a chewier Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains, which can also be made with blueberries.