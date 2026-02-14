Customers say these IHOP pancakes are the absolute best.

If you are craving pancakes, head to IHOP, where the fluffy, sweet, indulgent cakes are on the menu 24 hours a day. There are always lots of flavors to choose from, many of which revolve seasonally. However, some flavors keep customers coming back for more. Here are the 6 best IHOP pancakes, ranked by customers.

Original Buttermilk Pancakes

You can’t go wrong with a classic. The Original Buttermilk Pancakes will always be a popular IHOP order, as diners maintain the traditional pancake flavor is fluffy, delicious, and anything but boring. “Classic pancakes are always the best,” one Facebooker says.

New York Cheesecake Pancakes

The New York Cheescake Pancakes offer creamy, sweet, layered bliss. The order consists of four cheesecake pancakes topped with glazed strawberries. According to diners, what makes them so delicious is that they have little chunks of cheesecake in them. “Born for Broadway. Served at IHOP, try the New York Cheesecake Pancakes,” IHOP recently shared on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, aka Cinn-A-Stack

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, aka Cinn-A-Stack, offer swirled sweetness and a gooey center. “Four pancakes layered with cinnamon roll filling and topped with cream cheese icing,” the menu reads. “They are literally the most amazing food I’ve tasted in a long long while. I was bending over the table in pure savory,” an IHOP employee gushed on Reddit. “Horrible for you but I agree they are probably the most delicious pancakes I’ve ever had,” another agreed.

Double Blueberry Pancakes

The Double Blueberry Pancakes are more than just buttermilk pancakes with berries. “Double the blueberries, double the taste! Four fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries & topped with blueberry topping,” the menu reads.”Blueberry Pancakes from IHOP. This is worth the years off of my life,” one Redditor declared.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes

The Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes are extra decadent. The order includes four fluffy chocolate pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of chocolate. “It was delicious! You definitely need to try them,” a Redditor exclaimed, sharing a photo of the chocolate bomb.

Coffee Cake Pancakes

Coffee Cake Pancakes are basically the best of both coffee cake and pancake worlds. “I love iHop and coffee cake now I can have both,” one says. Another calls them “Decadent!” A third says: “It was a sugar overload but delicious!”