5 Best Breakfast Burgers at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

Have you ever woken up in the morning and craved a burger, but felt weird about it? This is the beauty of the breakfast burger. It is a breakfast-style hamburger, usually topped with eggs and cheese, and sometimes even hash browns. Where can you indulge in a delicious breakfast version of a hamburger? Here are the 7 best breakfast burgers at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger

Diners unanimously agree that the Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger is the best of the fast food bunch. It is made with egg, bacon, hash browns, and a hamburger patty. “Breakfast burger from Carl’s Jr. is my all time favorite,” one Redditor says in a feed dedicated to the best breakfast burgers. “Yes!!!! That burger will always be my favorite. Can’t beat the hash brown rounds inside of the burger. Now that’s innovation!” another adds.

Whataburger Breakfast Burger

Whataburger Breakfast Burger is a Texas-sized morning beast. “I know Whataburger doesn’t get much love on this sub (and due to the inconsistent quality and high price, rightfully so). BUT. The breakfast burger is insane. Burger patty, cheese, hash browns, fried egg, bacon, and patty melt sauce. Not to be confused with the breakfast on a bun (BOB)!” one Redditor says.

Burger King Breakfast Burger

Snackolator recently shared about Burger King’s breakfast Whopper. “Burger King just created a Whopper featuring breakfast favorites which also brings ALL DAY HASH BROWNS! This new Bacon Cheddar Hash Whopper is currently being testing in select markets (so far Raleigh, NC and Portland, OR are confirmed to have it) and features a creamy hollandaise sauce, hash browns, bacon, egg, and a cheddar cheese sauce. And because you need hash browns to make it, you can get hash browns ALL DAY where this is being sold,” they wrote. “Pretty decent but the ketchup the Carl’s Jr one has makes it much superior. The hollandaise sauce was… interesting,” someone commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s Breakfast Burger

Denny’s Slamburger is made with crispy hash browns, an egg made your way, Applewood-smoked bacon, and American cheese stacked high on a golden brioche bun. “I was pleasantly surprised by the hashbrowns, the bottom bun fell apart…but everything went together so well. Good s**t, especially high. Fries were good too!” one person writes on Reddit.

IHOP The Ultimate Breakfast Burger

No matter the time of day, if you are craving an egg-drenched burger, head to IHOP for The Ultimate Breakfast Burger. The “juicy” all-beef patty is topped with classic hash browns, two slices of melted American cheese, two strips of bacon, and an over-easy egg, all served with a poblano hollandaise sauce.