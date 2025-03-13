17 Best Breakfast Sandwiches at Chain Restaurants Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Breakfast is often cited as the most important meal of the day, and food enthusiasts will agree – but only because breakfast is filled with so many savory and sweet options. From omelets to pancakes, breakfast runs the gamut of flavor in a way that lunch and dinner cannot quite replicate. To further prove that breakfast is the most versatile meal of the day, there's the iconic breakfast sandwich. When a plated breakfast isn't cutting it and you need something handheld, it's there to check all the boxes before you start your day.Numerous restaurant chains serve fantastic breakfast sandwiches, from your traditional bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich to creative variations with more unique ingredients and substitutions. The next time you prefer your egg breakfast to come sandwiched between two slices of bread, keep the following restaurant chains in mind.

Cracker Barrel

Nutrition (Per 1 Egg Sandwich) :

Calories : 490

Cracker Barrel is known for serving hearty comfort food, including all-day breakfast. Their menu is filled with early morning favorites you can enjoy at any hour, including their Egg Sandwich. Cracker Barrel's take on the breakfast sandwich is a little different than what you'll find at other restaurant chains, as theirs is stacked with two farm fresh eggs on seared bread with tomato and mayonnaise, along with your choice of a side.

Honey Berry Cafe

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Step into Honey Berry Cafe for a protein-packed breakfast sandwich in the form of its Back to Bed Sandwich. It includes two eggs over easy, cheddar cheese, and a trio of breakfast meats: ham, sausage, and bacon. It's then drizzled with maple syrup and served between two slices of French toast as the bun. Served alongside hash browns or fruit as well as toast or pancakes, there's little concern about whether you'll leave Honey Berry Cafe still hungry.

First Watch

Nutrition (Per 1 Elevated Egg Sandwich with sides) :

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 65 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 2,730 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 26 g

While your standard breakfast sandwiches typically come with bacon, an egg, and cheese – often American or cheddar – First Watch takes things to a whole new level with the Elevated Egg Sandwich. Order one, and you can expect bacon, one egg over-easy, Gruyere cheese, smashed avocado, mayonnaise, and lemon-dressed arugula on a brioche bun. It also comes with a side of seasoned potatoes.

Village Inn

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Stop by the Village Inn for classic breakfast meals, including the Breakfast Sandwich. This handheld breakfast is made with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. It's served between a toasted brioche bun for the perfect marriage of texture and flavor.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Head to Another Broken Egg Cafe for a breakfast sandwich that screams Southern comfort food. You can try their namesake Broken Egg Biscuit Sandwich, which includes a chicken tender and eggs topped with country sausage gravy on an oversized biscuit. It comes with your choice of an English muffin and grits or fresh country potatoes. For true indulgence, you can upgrade to their City Grits, which comes with cheese and is topped with baked bacon, green onions, and tomatoes.

Le Peep

Nutrition (Per 1 Spinach and Pesto Sandwich with sides) :

Calories : 1,190

If a standard bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich isn't the vibe on your next outing, consider the Spinach and Pesto Breakfast Sandwich from Le Peep. It starts with sourdough toast that is filled with sautéed spinach, red pepper flakes, fresh basil pesto, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. It comes with fruit or potatoes for a perfectly balanced and unique breakfast.

Biscuitville

Nutrition (Per 1 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

Biscuitville knows a thing or two about biscuits. With scratch-made biscuits embedded into nearly every menu item, it's no surprise that the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is a hit. It's made with two strips of bacon, a fried egg, and American cheese on one of their fresh-baked biscuits. Try their BVL Ultimate Bacon Biscuit for an even bigger bite, which doubles the bacon and cheese.

Snooze

Double Bacon Sandwich (1 order) :

Calories : 1390

Fat : 24 g saturated fat

Sodium : 2870 mg

Carbs : (3 g fiber, 23 g sugar),

Protein :69 g

With a trendy name like Snooze, customers come to expect standout menu items, and this Colorado-based chain with locations in 10 states certainly delivers. There are two main breakfast sandwich options to choose from. The first is the Double Bacon Sandwich. It starts with a soft brioche bun layered with Havarti cheese, Snooze's signature bacon, and a seared cider-braised habanero pork belly. It's then topped with an over-medium cage-free egg and Dijon citronette-dressed arugula, as well as pickled red onions. The second sandwich is the Sandwich I Am. A soft pretzel roll serves as the base, filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, and a sausage patty, served with a side of house-made smoked cheddar hollandaise.

Eggs Up Grill

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich (1 order) :

Calories : 900

Fat : 26 g (7 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2420 mg 116 g

Carbs : (2 g fiber, 34 g ar)

Protein : 69 g[/nutroinfoblack] Eggs Up Grill has not one, not two, but three unique breakfast sandwiches on its <a rel="noopener noreferrer external" href="https Next up is the <a rel="noopener noreferrer external" href="https : 900: 26 g (7 g saturated fat): 2420 mg 116 g: (2 g fiber, 34 g ar): 69 g[/nutroinfoblack]://eggsupgrill.com/menu/#breakfast-classics" target="_blank">menu that keep customers coming back morning after morning to this fast-growing South Carolina-based chain with 69 locations nationwide (and counting). That doesn't even include what is technically a fourth option, a standard build-your-own breakfast sandwich. But, for the pre-assembled options, there's the Waffle Sandwich , "made with a half waffle and an egg, crispy bacon, and American cheese, served with home fries and a side of syrup for dipping," according to the restaurant. You can even make it a double, with two waffle sandwiches filled with eggs, bacon, and cheese.://eggsupgrill.com/menu/biscuit-wich/" target="_blank">Biscuit-Which, made with a sausage patty, egg, and cheddar cheese on a grilled biscuit with sausage gravy on the side for dipping. Finally, there's the Egg Bomb BLT , piled with one fried egg, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a grilled brioche bun. [slidetitle num="10"]Waffle House[/slidetitle] <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-747033 " src="https ://www.eatthis.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2016/07/Waffle-House-Texas-Breakfast-Melt.jpg?quality=82&strip=all&w=640" alt="Waffle House Texas Breakfast Melt" width="640" height="469" /> [nutrinfo-black]Texas Bacon, Egg & Cheese Melt (1 Order)

Calories : 730

Fat : 51 g (20 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1680 mg

Carbs : 39 g (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar)

Protein : 26 g ://www.eatthis.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2016/07/Waffle-House-Texas-Breakfast-Melt.jpg?quality=82&strip=all&w=640" alt="Waffle House Texas Breakfast Melt" width="640" height="469" />: 730: 51 g (20 g saturated fat): 1680 mg: 39 g (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar): 26 g

Waffle House is home to more than just waffles. In fact, you can find lunch and dinner options at the famed restaurant chain as well. But when you're craving a savory breakfast sandwich, Waffle House delivers with its array of an options, including its Texas melts. One popular choice is the Texas Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, made with three slices of bacon, one egg, and two slices of melted American cheese. It's all served on Texas toast, which is thick and sturdy enough to be piled high with as many ingredients as you desire.

7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ham

Denny's

Moons Over My Hammy W/Hash Browns (1 order) :

Calories : 1040

Fat : 54 g (18 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2960 mg

Carbs : 90 g (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar) Protein6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e : 1040: 54 g (18 g saturated fat): 2960 mg: 90 g (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar): 47 g

There are few diner-style restaurant chains as ubiquitous as Denny's, with its all-day breakfast menu including classics like the Grand Slam. For handheld options, it doesn't get anymore quintessential than the Grand Slamwich, made with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, and American cheese on grilled potato bread. Or, you can go for the Moons Over My Hammy, which is as fun to eat as it is to order. It's made with ham and scrambled eggs with Swiss and American cheeses on grilled artisan bread.

Hash House A Go Go

Nutrition information unavailable.

There aren't as many Hash House A Go Go locations as other restaurant chains on this roundup, but you will want to make note of where you can find one nearby. The menu at this California-based chain is filled with hits, including its breakfast sandwich. It starts with thick-cut Amish milk bread, which comes topped with American cheese, bacon, sausage patties, and over-hard eggs.

Broken Yolk Cafe

Sun-Up Breakfast Sandwich (1 order) :

Calories :780Fat: 39 g (19 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2170 mg

Carbs : 69 g (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar)

Protein : 41 g

California-based Broken Yolk Cafe has two unique breakfast sandwich options that help the chain stand out from the competition. For a more classic take on the breakfast sandwich, there's the Sun-Up Breakfast Sandwich. It's made with two fried eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. But if you want to take things up a notch, try the Monte Cristo. This savory and sweet sandwich is made with grilled ham, Swiss cheese, and two hick slices of French toast. It's served with the Monte Cristo's classic pairing of raspberry sauce.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Nutrition information unavailable.

For Southern-inspired breakfast fare, the Flying Biscuit Cafe is a surefire bet. With locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, the regional chain is obviously famous for its biscuits, yet its tantalizing Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich takes a different approach. It starts with an English muffin, piled with egg, crispy all-natural and nitrate-free applewood bacon, and American cheese. Served with a side of "moon-dusted" potatoes, it's the makings for a memorable handheld breakfast.

Bob Evans

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich With Sausage (1 order) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 39 g (18 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1380 mg

Carbs : 29 g (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar)

Protein : 24 g

With over 450 restaurants in 18 states, Bob Evans has been bringing new and unique breakfast items to its menu in recent years. If you are looking for a filling breakfast sandwich, the chain has two options you'll want to consider ordering on your next visit. The first is the Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich, a classic biscuit sandwich piled high with a fresh-cracked fried egg, American cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage. If that's not enough, there's the Farmhand Biscuit Sandwich Platter. It's a healthy serving of two buttermilk biscuit breakfast sandwiches, one with sausage and one with bacon–perfect for when you can't possibly choose between the two. Each sandwich comes with a fresh-cracked fried egg and American cheese.

Mimi's Cafe

Egg & Bacon Croissant (1 order) :

Calories : 897

Fat : 67 g (29 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1483 mg

Carbs : 40g (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar)

Protein : 35 g

For reliable comfort food that's sure to fill you up, head to Mimi's Cafe, which operates 45 restaurants in 12 states. Its breakfast menu includes many favorites, including the Egg and Bacon Croissant Sandwich. It comes with bacon, two fried eggs, sliced tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise, all served on a flaky croissant.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Bacamato Grill (1 order) :

Calories : 1110

Fat : 56 g (21 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2500 mg

Carbs : 104 g (14 g fiber, 22 g sugar)

Protein : 49 g

When it's time to head out for a weekend brunch, and you are in the mood for a tasty breakfast sandwich, Egg Harbor Cafe has got you covered. With 21 locations across Illinois, Georgia and Wisconsin, the restaurant serves up a dazzling array of breakfast options. Its Bacamato Sandwich is served on a multigrain bread piled with Jack and Cheddar cheeses, egg, bacon, and tomato. Paired with harbor potatoes and fresh fruit, it's a solid choice to start your day.