7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ham

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether it's the holiday season, or a random Tuesday in February, there's something so satisfying about sliced ham or a ham steak on your dinner plate. Usually served thick and warm, with a salty, chewy mouthfeel, the ham steak isn't a complex dish. No one will be wowed with technique or finesse. This is good old-fashioned, straight-off-the-farm food.

One of the pleasures of eating a ham steak or sliced ham is the enormity of it sitting on the plate, as you cut pieces off in square chunks, or work around in little triangles. The meat is always salty and sometimes sweetened with pineapple or maple syrup. For many Americans, it's a dish as familiar and beloved as apple pie or a cheeseburger.

But, most of us don't have the time or wherewithal to spend time baking a ham, even at the holidays. That's where restaurants and takeout come in. Below, you'll find some excellent places to eat traditional holiday-style ham without the hassle.

Bob Evans

Per Serving (1 order) : 430 cal, 17 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 4140 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 40 g protein

It shouldn't surprise anyone that's visited this national chain that the cozy, family style restaurant offers a filling Hickory Smoked Ham Dinner, complete with a thick cut ham steak that's been smoked over hickory, that's served with mashed potatoes, gravy and a side of green beans.

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Pot Roast

Cracker Barrel

Per Serving (1 order) : 540 cal, 26 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 3360 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 66 g protein

A beloved national chain with hundreds of locations, this down-home restaurant with porch rockers out front serves up many comfort-food classics, including a plate of Hickory Smoked Country Ham that tastes just like grandma's Christmas dinner. This mighty slice of meat comes with two or three country sides, like broccoli cheese casserole and a loaded baked sweet potato.

Denny's

Per Serving (1 order) : 1270 cal, 59 g fat (19 g saturated fat), 3920 mg sodium, 135 g carbs (3 g fiber, 44 g sugar), 26 g protein

Who needs steak and eggs when you can have a glorious ham steak for breakfast? Or, any time, really. The diner style chain serves a Lumberjack Slam, which features grilled ham steaks, along with bacon and sausage—because why have one meat when you can have three? Hash browns, eggs, and toast round out this mighty meal.

RELATED: 6 Popular Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket

Eat'n Park

Per Serving (1 order) : 340 cal, 8 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 1720 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 30 g protein

With over 50 restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, this mid-Atlantic chain, founded in 1949, is a popular destination for classic American fare. If you're nearby, stop in for the excellent six ounce slice of premium bone-in ham steak, that's grilled and topped with sweet cinnamon apples. It's served with a choice of two sides and a hunk of Italian bread to sop up all that cinnamon goodness.

Golden Corral

Per Serving (3 oz) : 130 cal, 3.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 13 g protein

Of course the country's favorite buffet chain has sliced honey glazed ham, and not only can you get it by stopping into one of its nearly 400 locations across the U.S., you can also order an entire Honey Glazed Ham Meal. Yes, you can order the same ham that's available at the buffet to take home for a holiday dinner. The meal serves six to eight people and includes glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, one dozen yeast rolls with honey butter, and an additional side—plus, a whole pie.

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Short Ribs

Waffle House

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Per Serving (1 order) : 635 cal, 28 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 2280 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (6 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 40 g protein

One of the biggest chains in the country, with almost 2,000 locations, Waffle House has been serving hearty homestyle meals since 1955. The diner chain offers a filling Country Ham Dinner plate that features a five-ounce cut of ham steak, alongside Waffle House's famous hash browns and a slice of grilled Texas toast.

Boston Market

Nutrition information unavailable.

The go-to spot for a fast, hearty homestyle meal, Boston Market operates in over 300 locations around the U.S. You may not know this, but the restaurants also offer a robust, well-priced catering service, and that includes not only the chain's famous chicken, but delicious, savory sliced ham. Simply call your local store, or order online, and you can have a ham feast for the whole family (or days of leftovers for yourself).