I Tried 5 Breakfast Sausage Brands & One Tastes Like a Farmhouse Morning

We ranked five popular options to find the best flavor and texture.

Breakfast sausage is a great way to add both extra protein and extra deliciousness to your meal. This savory meat is so filling and flavorful, and supermarket shelves are packed with both raw and precooked options. I picked five from my local Pavilions to see how they compared in terms of taste, texture, and quality, and a few were so good I would keep them on hand permanently. Here are five breakfast sausage brands ranked from “ok in a pinch” to “delicious farmhouse breakfast”. All items were cooked in the air fryer and took less than 10 minutes from start to finish.

Jimmy Dean Original Fully Cooked Pork Sausage Patties

Jimmy Dean Original Fully Cooked Pork Sausage Patties had a slightly strange texture, almost grainy. The flavor was mild but also very salty, making it difficult to get through more than a few bites. There was also inconsistency between the patties, with some more on the rubbery side.

Farmer John Classic Pork Sausage Links were a little on the fattier side, but you can easily drain the extra grease off if needed. I did find these to be a little sweet, definitely too much as after a while the sweetness is all I could taste. Overall, a little bland.

Cantellas Pork Breakfast Sausage Links are clearly good quality—they actually taste like meat and have a nice texture which is closer to a normal pork sausage than a typical breakfast sausage. The casing was a little on the chewier side, but overall it was a good sausage. If you prefer less of a typical breakfast sausage seasoning, this is the one for you.

Boar’s Head All Natural Pork Sausage Patties

Boar’s Head All Natural Pork Sausage Patties are bigger and thinner than the other options, very close to the patties you get at the diner. I really liked this sausage—the flavor was great, and the texture was tender without being greasy. It’s definitely on the sweeter side but not overwhelmingly so, and you can really taste the herbs in the seasoning.

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Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Fully Cooked Frozen Pork Sausage Links were absolutely delicious. The texture was juicy without being overly greasy, and the flavor was spot-on for a good breakfast sausage. Savory with just a hint of sweetness, the clean ingredients list was a huge bonus for these precooked sausages. I was very impressed overall, so these have earned a permanent spot in my freezer!