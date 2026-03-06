Choose one of these seven all-natural breakfast sausage links.

Not to be confused with breakfast sausage patties, usually rounds made up of ground meat and seasoning that are a popular meat option for breakfast sandwiches, breakfast sausage links are made the traditional, encased way, making them a better side dish. Unfortunately, many breakfast sausage link brands use ingredients that are hard to pronounce and include many artificial chemicals. However, some breakfast links are cleaner than others. Here are the 7 best breakfast sausage links with no artificial ingredients.

I am a big fan of all Applegate Naturals meats, including the breakfast sausage links, made with no nitrates and simply clean ingredients. Applegate Naturals Classic Pork Breakfast Sausage links are made with pork and water with less than 2% of the following: cane sugar, salt, and spices.

Jones Dairy Farm Sausages are classic breakfast sausages with minimal ingredients, just pork, water, salt, spices, and sugar. “These sausages did not disappoint and have become my go-to! Several people commented on how good the sausage was and asked where I got it. If you’re on the fence, just get it!” writes a Target shopper. “Please keep stocking this product! Its no longer available at any stores near my home. Why? 😭 It’s the best truly all-natural sausages you’ve been carrying,” adds another.

Niman Ranch, Smoked Bacon Uncured Breakfast Sausage

Niman Ranch is another of my go-to brands for sausage, bacon, and ham. Its Smoked Bacon Uncured Breakfast Sausage is a great example of the unparalleled quality and taste. The sausage is made with Certified Humane & All-Natural, uncured pork, blended with bacon for smoky, savory flavor. It is all-natural, with no artificial ingredients and minimal processing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aidells Sausages are gourmet sausages crafted with all-natural meat and spices. The Aidells Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage is one of my favorites for breakfast, made with chicken and dried apple, and 2% or less of the following: salt, fruit juice concentrate (apple, pineapple, pear, and peach), spices, celery powder, sea salt. “This sausage is THE BEST! I eat it in the morning for breakfast with a boiled egg and it’s delicious and healthy! My son and his wife buy it and they are the ones that introduced me to it,” writes a Target shopper.

Beeler’s Pure Pork Sausage Links are made with humanely raised pork and simple spices. There are no antibiotics, and the pigs are fed a vegetarian diet and raised without gestation crates.

If you like your links with a little kick, get Pederson’s Natural Farms No Sugar added, Spicy Breakfast Sausage Links, the “Best breakfast sausage,” according to shoppers. “This is my family’s favorite breakfast sausage. Just the right amount of spices. So easy and quick to heat up,” one says. “This was my second order from Pederson’s Farms and it won’t be my last! High quality and great tasting meats! Highly recommend!” another adds.

Whole Foods 365 Sausage Links is another solid option, made with no artificial ingredients. “So juicy and flavorful. Best breakfast sausage,” writes a shopper. “Not too salty and high quality,” adds another.