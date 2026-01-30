5 Chain Restaurants for the Best Brunch, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite brunch chains serving standout eggs, pancakes, and weekend plates worth seeking out.

Breakfast may be the favorite meal of the day for many, but dragging yourself out of bed early on the weekend for fluffy eggs and syrup-drenched pancakes? Not so much. That’s where brunch comes in—a weekend ritual that makes indulgence feel effortless. From perfectly poached eggs to bottomless mimosas, the right spot can turn a casual meal into an unforgettable experience. To help you navigate the sea of avocado toast and breakfast classics, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to weigh in on their top picks. Here are five chains that consistently get brunch right, according to the experts.

Eggspectations

From mimosa flights to foodie favorites like cajun shrimp and grits and fried chicken & waffles, Eggspectations is a must-try for brunch, according to Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments. “Their omelettes are made with a silly number of eggs, always tasty and fully loaded with the fixings of choice,” she says. “There is a wide variety of options, including a crab and crab omelette, which is my favorite.”

Eggslut

For egg fanatics, Eggslut is for you. The small chain, known for its yolk-and-white combos, is growing, but isn’t everywhere quite yet. “We don’t have one near our house, but when I travel, I seek them out,” says Chef Jessica. “The Gaucho sandwich, made with steak, is one of the best sandwiches, breakfast or not, that I’ve ever tasted. Pair it with the truffle hashbrowns and you’ll be satisfied all day.”

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House has been around for decades and has built a loyal following with its signature pancakes, quality ingredients and generous portions. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, ”The Original Pancake House stands out because they do their classic breakfast dishes very well. Their pancakes are light and fluffy, with a perfect balance of texture and flavor.” He explains, “Dishes like Dutch babies and crepes require precision in timing and heat, and the kitchen consistently delivers, even during busy weekends.” Chef Dennis adds, “From a chef’s perspective, what makes them great is the consistency across all their dishes. Eggs are cooked precisely to order, omelets stay moist and flavorful, and even simple sides like bacon or sausage are cooked perfectly. The focus on brunch staples, proper cooking technique, balance of flavors, and timing is why the food consistently impresses me.”

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is a casual and welcoming atmosphere that’s a brunch go-to because they focus on cooking basics well and executing them consistently. “The eggs are properly cooked to order and breakfast meats are browned instead of steamed,” says Chef Dennis. “And sides like grits and potatoes are very well seasoned, hot, and well-timed.” He explains, “The food is fresh and well-balanced and just not thrown on a plate. What really elevates this chain is attention to technique and timing.” Chef Dennis adds, “Toast comes out crisp, eggs aren’t overcooked, and hot items are served immediately without drying out. It’s a place where the kitchen takes care and puts attention to detail in each dish, and it shows. Which is exactly what you want from a reliable brunch spot.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Atchafalaya

Atchafalaya is not a chain, but it is a New Orleans spot you don’t want to miss. It’s where Louisiana tradition meets modern flavor. From fresh local ingredients to inventive brunch, it’s a New Orleans favorite with Creole-Cajun soul. Whether you’re in the mood for a decadent duck hash or fried green tomatoes, Atchafalaya serves up an impressive menu and it’s a place Chris Borges, Chef/Co-owner of Charmant in New Orleans, loves to go. “I love the chicken & waffles at Atchafalaya, a Michelin-recommended restaurant in New Orleans that my wife and I like to brunch at,” he says. “They rotate it on and off the menu so it always feels special when it’s available and I love the Tabasco honey butter and homemade pickled peppers they serve it with.”